WILDWOOD - At approximately 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30, the Wildwood Police Department received a 911 call reporting that a man was attempting to gain entry by force into the rear of a property located in the 200 east block of Youngs Avenue, in Wildwood.
Additionally, police say the suspect was further reported to be in possession of a knife and axe.
According to a Wildwood Police Department release, upon arrival, a patrol officer observed the suspect in the vicinity of the property in question. During the ensuing inquiry, the patrol officer encountered the suspect, who was subsequently identified as 38-year-old Frankie Sola-Torres, of Wildwood. At that moment, Sola-Torres was detained for investigative purposes.
During the continuing investigation conducted by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division, police say additional information revealed that Sola-Torres had threatened the victim with a knife and used an axe to strike the door of the property, which created substantial damage consistent with the weapon involved. Upon further investigation, the axe was recovered from the scene and secured as evidence; however, the knife was not located in connection to this investigation.
As a result of this investigation, Sola-Torres was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes (two counts), fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (two counts), and fourth-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
Sola-Torres was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.