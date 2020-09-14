LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 552 calls, averaging a total of 79 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made a total of 19 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

8-17-20

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 1

Public Services – 47

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

8-18-20

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 5

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 41

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Burglary – Arizona Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – Route 9, Erma

8-19-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services - 38

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Fraud – Seashore Rd., Erma

8-20-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 33

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek

Narcotic Drug Laws – Wildwood Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws - W. New Jersey Ave., Villas

DWI – States & Vermont Aves., Villas

8-21-20

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 43

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – W. New York Ave., Villas

DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

8-22-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 10

Fire Related Calls - 7

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 50

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Criminal Mischief – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring

8-23-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 36

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Ridgewood Ave., Villas

Simple Assault – W. Bates Ave., Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

8-17-20

  • Theodore J. Hufnal/68, Villas, NJ – Fugitive from Justice

8-20-20

  • Amanda M. Effen/41, Cape May, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
  • Willis F. Wareham, III/20, Villas, NJ - DWI, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, DWI – Minor in the Vehicle, DWI in a School Zone
  • Christian G. Cileone/18, Villas, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana
  • William R. Meo/21, North Cape May, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana

8-21-20

  • Kierann M. Oneill-Taneyhill/24, Cape May, NJ - DWI

 8-23-20

  • Michele A. Ogden/40, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault, DWI, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

