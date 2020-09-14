VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 552 calls, averaging a total of 79 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of 19 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
8-17-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 1
Public Services – 47
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
8-18-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 5
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 41
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Burglary – Arizona Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Route 9, Erma
8-19-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services - 38
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Fraud – Seashore Rd., Erma
8-20-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 33
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek
Narcotic Drug Laws – Wildwood Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws - W. New Jersey Ave., Villas
DWI – States & Vermont Aves., Villas
8-21-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 43
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – W. New York Ave., Villas
DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
8-22-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 10
Fire Related Calls - 7
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 50
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Criminal Mischief – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring
8-23-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 36
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Ridgewood Ave., Villas
Simple Assault – W. Bates Ave., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
8-17-20
- Theodore J. Hufnal/68, Villas, NJ – Fugitive from Justice
8-20-20
- Amanda M. Effen/41, Cape May, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
- Willis F. Wareham, III/20, Villas, NJ - DWI, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, DWI – Minor in the Vehicle, DWI in a School Zone
- Christian G. Cileone/18, Villas, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana
- William R. Meo/21, North Cape May, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana
8-21-20
- Kierann M. Oneill-Taneyhill/24, Cape May, NJ - DWI
8-23-20
- Michele A. Ogden/40, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault, DWI, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.