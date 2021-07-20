NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - The Avalon Police Department is seeking information and the identity of suspects captured on video.  

According to the Avalon Police Department's Facebook page, the suspects are wanted in connection to a theft that occurred July 19, at 1 a.m., at a pizzeria in the 2100 block of Dune Drive, in Avalon. 

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Sykes, at 609-967-3411. 

