ERMA - Lower Township Police are receiving a $4,500 grant, intended to provide critical support for first responders through the purchase of life saving medical and first aid equipment.
The grant, from South Jersey Gas, was announced Nov. 22.
The grant application was open to all paid or volunteer fire, emergency medical services and police departments.
Chief William Priole and the Lower Township mayor and council fully support the fortification of additional first aid/medical training and equipment, the release states.
The new equipment will be put to use once received and will drastically enhance the officers’ ability to render immediate aid and most of all save lives, according to the department.
According to Lower Police, the department applied for the grant in response to the new Use of Force Core Principle Six, Duty to Render Medical Assistance, mandated by the New Jersey Attorney General.
This new core principle states: "After any use of force, and when the environment is safe, officers shall promptly render medical assistance to any injured person consistent with the officer’s training and shall promptly request emergency medical assistance for that person, if needed or requested. Officers also have a duty to monitor individuals for potential medical intervention after any officer uses force."