BURLEIGH - At approximately 6:54 a.m. April 22, the Middle Township Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a victim, Zackea Parker, 27, of Egg Harbor City, stating he was being chased and assaulted by subjects inside a red Subaru, in the area of Route 9 and Route 147.  

According to a release, patrol units responded and located a vehicle matching the description provided on New Jersey Avenue, in Burleigh, occupied by four subjects. They were detained for investigative purposes.  

The accused parties were identified as Christopher Diantonio, 19, Josue Montalvo, 27, both of Wildwood, David Flanders, 24, of Del Haven, and Daekwon Summers, 21, of Atlantic City. They were arrested and transported to police headquarters, where they were charged with multiple offenses to include second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and third-degree hindering.  

The accused parties were lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.  

Members of the Middle Township Major Crimes Unit assisted with the investigation. 

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

