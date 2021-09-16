WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Police Department Sept. 10, at approximately 11:24 a.m., received multiple 911 emergency telephone calls reporting an active physical altercation in progress.
According to a police department release, the incident location was identified as the 200 block of East Burk Avenue, in Wildwood. Additional information was ultimately provided reporting that one of the individuals involved in the altercation was armed with a handgun.
Upon the arrival of uniform police officers, several individuals were observed in the immediate vicinity of the reported incident and detained for investigative purposes. During the ensuing inquiry, a patrol officer encountered one of the individuals, who was subsequently identified as 44-year-old Richard Grillo, of Wildwood. As a result of the field contact, police say Grillo was identified by multiple eyewitnesses as the individual who was in possession of the firearm during the altercation.
Additionally located during the on-scene contact was a Daisy Model 189 BB pistol.
During the developing investigation by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division, and as a direct result of securing statements from eyewitnesses, information was gathered that a second firearm was utilized in connection to the event. Accordingly, a court-authorized search warrant was executed at the residence belonging to Grillo. As a result of the search of the premise, police say a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol, with ammunition, was ultimately recovered and secured as evidence.
As a result of this investigation, Grillo was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, second degree, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second degree, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), specifically Xanax, third degree, and theft of certain property namely a controlled dangerous substance identified as 120 tablets of prescribed medication, third degree.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.