MARMORA - The New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's assistance with identifying two men and women for allegedly stealing multiple items from a pharmacy.
According to New Jersey State Police Facebook page, at approximately 6:25 p.m. Nov. 20, the four suspects entered the CVS Pharmacy, located at 1 Roosevelt Blvd., in Marmora. The suspects filled gift bags with Rogaine and Abreva before leaving the store without paying for the items. They then walked through the parking lot and across Route 9.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station, at (609) 861-5698.
Anonymous tips are welcome.