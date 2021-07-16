ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 17 indictments July 13.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Thomas K. McNemar was indicted on three third-degree counts. Two counts of aggravated assault and one of making terroristic threats. The charges are related to an April 1 domestic violence incident in Middle Township.
Austin F. Vaccaro faces a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, and one fourth-degree count for aggravated assault. The assault charge stems from causing an injury while driving a vehicle under the influence, the indictment states.
Matthew M. Britten was named in two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute.
George E. Small-Rambo was indicted for third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a rifle, and fourth-degree certain person. Small-Rambo was previously convicted of possession of a CDS.
Stephen G. Candio and Derek J. Delorenzo Jr. were indicted separately and independently for second-degree eluding police. Both men attempted to elude police in a motor vehicle regardless of the danger such action posed to others, per the indictment.
Angel D. Rodriguez, Alkisamed A. Rodriguez, and Anderson Perez-Flores were indicted separately and independently over 11 days in May. Each was arrested in northern municipalities of the county that are patrolled by State Police.
All three face the same third-degree count for exhibiting a false government document and fourth-degree count for uttering a false document.
Tiron M. Ferrer faces a single, second-degree count of unlawful possession of a weapon, a 45-caliber handgun.
David A. Kelly was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Brandon J. Duncan and Kristy L. Harned were jointly indicted for possession of a CDS in the third degree, buprenorphine. Duncan also faces two second-degree counts for endangering the welfare of a child.
John F. Wurtz faces two second-degree counts for luring and attempted sexual assault of a girl at least 13 years old, but not yet 16 years old. Wurtz is also charged with a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Christopher J. Vesper was named in three third-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon, a GAMO C-15 blowback pellet pistol, possession of a CDS, parafluoro-fentanyl, and certain person. Vesper was convicted of contempt in 2020.
Darrel Hodges was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, marijuana more than one ounce.
Duel Muniz-Rodriguez faces two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl and parafluoro-fentanyl.
Brian W. Britton was named in an eight-count indictment. He faces first-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, LSD in a quantity of more than 100 milligrams, three second-degree weapons-related counts for possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a 9 mm handgun, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon during a CDS crime, along with four third-degree counts, three of which are for possession with intent to distribute and one for money laundering. The other drugs involved were marijuana, MDNA and Psilocin.