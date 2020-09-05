WILDWOOD - The following are the adult arrests made by the City of Wildwood Police Department during the last two weeks of August.
“There were a total of 3,167 calls for service in the last two weeks of August, which is an average of 186 calls per day,” said Wildwood Police Department Chief Regalbuto. Below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period:172 motor vehicle stops, 31 motor vehicle accidents, 3 driving under the influence, 33 thefts, 12 assaults, 3 burglaries, 3 fire calls and 119 medical assists.
Arrest Date
Name
Address
Age
Charge
08/15/2020
Burnet, Francis
Franklinville , NJ
43
Obstruction
08/15/2020
Maldonado, Esau
Camden, NJ
34
Bench Warrant
08/15/2020
Farmer, Leanne
Yorktown Heights NY
25
Disorderly Conduct
08/15/2020
Barillas, Erick
Hackensack, NJ
39
Driving While Intoxicated
08/16/2020
Clark, Rico
Philadelphia, PA
23
Poss of CDS
08/17/2020
Roman, Miquel
Bronx, NY
49
Poss of CDS
08/17/2020
Gegan, Kayla
Wildwood NJ
31
Bench Warrant
08/17/2020
Vivar, Michael
North Bergen, NJ
22
Disorderly Conduct
08/17/2020
Falone, Nicholas
Manahawkin, NJ
34
Bench Warrant
08/17/2020
Middleton, Nathan
Atlantic City , NJ
36
Poss. Cds Marijuana
08/17/2020
Whaley-Blake, Kevin
Berwyn, PA
21
Aggravated Assault
08/18/2020
Loeffler, Derrick
North Cape May, NJ
31
Obstruction/hindering
08/19/2020
Castillo, Rudy
Egg Harbor Twp, NJ
29
Disorderly Conduct
08/19/2020
Siple, Michael
Upland, PA
42
Poss of CDS
08/20/2020
Edwards, James
Atlantic City, NJ
42
Bench Warrant
08/20/2020
Gautier, Leah
Fords, NJ
18
Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage
08/20/2020
Ellis, Timothy
Carteret, NJ
19
Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage
08/20/2020
Yelton, Alexander
Colonia, NJ
18
Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage
08/20/2020
Happel, Melissa
Seawarren, NJ
19
Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage
08/20/2020
Murray, Victoria
Milltown, NJ
19
Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage
08/20/2020
Snow-Hamilton, Lacey
Wildwood, NJ
36
Aggravated Assault
08/20/2020
Waters-Murray, Desmond
Pittsburgh, PA
21
Disorderly Conduct
08/20/2020
Carrigan, Ryan
North Wildwood NJ
34
Simple Assault
08/21/2020
Keeley, John
Philadelphia, PA
32
Driving While Intoxicated
08/21/2020
Wesley, Ashley
Philadelphia, PA
26
Disorderly Conduct
08/21/2020
Armstrong, John
Philadelphia PA
46
Poss. Weapon Unlawful Purpose
08/22/2020
Hillabrand, Mara
Philadelphia PA
36
Rec Stolen Property/endangering
08/22/2020
Hardy, Tyreek
Philadelphia, PA
31
Unlawful Possess./Weapons
08/22/2020
Sessa, Nicholas
North Cape May, NJ
19
Burglary/theft
08/22/2020
Hadden, Lizette
Vineland, NJ
34
Disorderly Conduct
08/22/2020
Johnson, Naquan
Clayton, NJ
21
Resisting Arrest/Eluding
08/22/2020
Hadden, Jyquan
Vineland, NJ
26
Disorderly Conduct
08/22/2020
Jester, John
Bensalem, PA
18
Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage
08/22/2020
Eddis, William
Philadelphia, PA
18
Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage
08/23/2020
Ely, Alexa
Philadelphia, PA
24
Obstruction
08/23/2020
Brennan, Thomas
Wildwood, NJ
22
Disorderly Conduct
08/23/2020
Cressman, David
Tamaqua, PA
29
Poss. Cds Marijuana
08/23/2020
Ferrer, Rodney
Philadelphia, PA
54
Disorderly Conduct
08/23/2020
Fiorani, Zachary
Barrington, NJ
19
Poss Alcohol/Underage
08/23/2020
Edger, Thomas
Wildwood, NJ
35
Violation: TRO/ FRO
08/24/2020
Hassan, Adham
Cape May, NJ
18
Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage
08/24/2020
Rosales, Samson
Bensalem,PA
19
Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage
08/24/2020
Doran, Erin
Burlington NJ
18
Poss. Cds Marijuana
08/24/2020
Perez-Heredia, Harold
Wildwood, NJ
29
Poss. Weapon Unlawful Purpose
08/25/2020
Hansen, Herman
Wildwood, NJ
36
Simple Assault
08/25/2020
Cairoli, Jacob
Easton, PA
27
Simple Assault
08/24/2020
Unger, Blaise
Bensalem,PA
18
Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage
08/25/2020
Johnson, Dwayne
Philadelphia, PA
43
Bench Warrant
08/25/2020
Vesper, Christopher
Villas, NJ
28
Simple Assault
08/25/2020
Brito-Arroyo, Deyaneira
Wildwood, NJ
19
Simple Assault
08/24/2020
Williams, Richard
Absecon, NJ
38
Disorderly Conduct
08/28/2020
Herrera-Dardiz, Miguelangel
Rio Grande, NJ
23
Poss CDS marijuana
08/28/2020
Dagney, Robert
Gloucester City, NJ
60
Burglary
08/28/2020
Daniels, Stephen
Upper Cheichester, PA
26
Disorderly Conduct
08/29/2020
Santiago, Hector
Vineland, NJ
23
Disorderly Conduct
08/29/2020
Soares, Adante
Wildwood, NJ
23
Simple Assault
08/29/2020
Koshlyak, Steve
Delanco, NJ
33
Disorderly Conduct
08/29/2020
Matza, Kathleen
Philadelphia, PA
45
Disorderly Conduct
08/29/2020
Jenkins, Michael
Clifton Hts, PA
28
Contempt of Court
08/30/2020
Price, Scott
Wildwood, NJ
49
Simple Assault
08/30/2020
Pena, Rafael
Passaic, NJ
30
Driving While Intoxicated
08/31/2020
Burns, Ronald
Royal Oak, MI
66
Poss. Cds Marijuana
08/31/2020
Patitucci, Keith
Burleigh, NJ
22
Poss. Cds Marijuana
08/31/2020
Howey, Jennifer
Cape May, NJ
46
Driving While Intoxicated
08/31/2020
Hernandez, Alicia
Wildwood, NJ
29
Poss/Distribution of CDS
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.