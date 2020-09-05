Wildwood PD Logo

WILDWOOD - The following are the adult arrests made by the City of Wildwood Police Department during the last two weeks of August.

“There were a total of 3,167 calls for service in the last two weeks of August, which is an average of 186 calls per day,” said Wildwood Police Department Chief Regalbuto.  Below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period:172 motor vehicle stops, 31 motor vehicle accidents, 3 driving under the influence, 33 thefts, 12 assaults, 3 burglaries, 3 fire calls and 119 medical assists.  

Arrest Date

 Name

Address

Age

 Charge

08/15/2020

 Burnet, Francis

Franklinville , NJ

43

 Obstruction 

08/15/2020

 Maldonado, Esau

Camden,  NJ

34

 Bench Warrant

08/15/2020

 Farmer, Leanne

Yorktown Heights NY

25

 Disorderly Conduct

08/15/2020

 Barillas, Erick

Hackensack,  NJ

39

 Driving While Intoxicated

08/16/2020

 Clark, Rico

Philadelphia, PA

23

 Poss of CDS

08/17/2020

 Roman, Miquel

Bronx, NY

49

 Poss of CDS

08/17/2020

 Gegan, Kayla

Wildwood NJ

31

 Bench Warrant

08/17/2020

 Vivar, Michael

North Bergen, NJ

22

 Disorderly Conduct

08/17/2020

 Falone, Nicholas

Manahawkin, NJ

34

 Bench Warrant

08/17/2020

 Middleton, Nathan

Atlantic City ,  NJ

36

 Poss. Cds Marijuana 

08/17/2020

 Whaley-Blake, Kevin

Berwyn, PA

21

 Aggravated Assault 

08/18/2020

 Loeffler, Derrick

North Cape May, NJ

31

 Obstruction/hindering

08/19/2020

 Castillo, Rudy

Egg Harbor Twp,  NJ

29

 Disorderly Conduct

08/19/2020

 Siple, Michael

Upland, PA

42

 Poss of CDS

08/20/2020

 Edwards, James

Atlantic City, NJ

42

 Bench Warrant

08/20/2020

 Gautier, Leah

Fords, NJ

18

 Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage

08/20/2020

 Ellis, Timothy

Carteret, NJ

19

 Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage

08/20/2020

 Yelton, Alexander

Colonia,  NJ

18

 Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage

08/20/2020

 Happel, Melissa

Seawarren, NJ

19

 Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage

08/20/2020

 Murray, Victoria

Milltown, NJ

19

 Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage

08/20/2020

 Snow-Hamilton, Lacey

Wildwood, NJ

36

 Aggravated Assault

08/20/2020

 Waters-Murray, Desmond

Pittsburgh, PA

21

 Disorderly Conduct 

08/20/2020

 Carrigan, Ryan

North Wildwood NJ

34

 Simple Assault 

08/21/2020

 Keeley, John

Philadelphia, PA

32

 Driving While Intoxicated 

08/21/2020

 Wesley, Ashley

Philadelphia, PA

26

 Disorderly Conduct 

08/21/2020

 Armstrong, John

Philadelphia PA

46

 Poss. Weapon Unlawful Purpose

08/22/2020

 Hillabrand, Mara

Philadelphia PA

36

 Rec Stolen Property/endangering

08/22/2020

 Hardy, Tyreek

Philadelphia, PA

31

 Unlawful Possess./Weapons 

08/22/2020

 Sessa, Nicholas

North Cape May, NJ

19

 Burglary/theft

08/22/2020 

Hadden, Lizette

Vineland, NJ

34

 Disorderly Conduct 

08/22/2020 

Johnson, Naquan

Clayton, NJ

21

 Resisting Arrest/Eluding 

08/22/2020 

Hadden, Jyquan

Vineland, NJ

26

 Disorderly Conduct 

08/22/2020 

Jester, John

Bensalem, PA

18

 Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage

08/22/2020 

Eddis, William

Philadelphia, PA

18

 Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage

08/23/2020 

Ely, Alexa

Philadelphia, PA

24

 Obstruction 

08/23/2020 

Brennan, Thomas

Wildwood,  NJ

22

 Disorderly Conduct 

08/23/2020 

Cressman, David

Tamaqua, PA

29

 Poss. Cds Marijuana 

08/23/2020 

Ferrer, Rodney

Philadelphia, PA

54

 Disorderly Conduct

08/23/2020 

Fiorani, Zachary

Barrington,  NJ

19

 Poss Alcohol/Underage 

08/23/2020 

Edger, Thomas

Wildwood,  NJ

35

 Violation: TRO/ FRO 

08/24/2020 

Hassan, Adham

Cape May,  NJ

18

 Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage

08/24/2020 

Rosales, Samson

Bensalem,PA

19

 Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage

08/24/2020 

Doran, Erin

Burlington NJ

18

 Poss. Cds Marijuana 

08/24/2020 

Perez-Heredia, Harold

Wildwood,  NJ

29

 Poss. Weapon Unlawful Purpose

08/25/2020 

Hansen, Herman

Wildwood, NJ

36

 Simple Assault

08/25/2020 

Cairoli, Jacob

Easton, PA

27

 Simple Assault

08/24/2020 

Unger, Blaise

Bensalem,PA

18

 Poss/Consump of Alcohol underage

08/25/2020 

Johnson, Dwayne

Philadelphia, PA

43

 Bench Warrant

08/25/2020 

Vesper, Christopher

Villas, NJ

28

 Simple Assault 

08/25/2020 

Brito-Arroyo, Deyaneira

Wildwood, NJ

19

 Simple Assault

08/24/2020 

Williams, Richard

Absecon, NJ

38 

Disorderly Conduct 

08/28/2020 

Herrera-Dardiz, Miguelangel

Rio Grande, NJ

23 

 Poss CDS marijuana

08/28/2020 

Dagney, Robert

Gloucester City, NJ

60

 Burglary 

08/28/2020 

Daniels, Stephen

Upper Cheichester, PA

26

 Disorderly Conduct 

08/29/2020 

Santiago, Hector

Vineland,  NJ

23

 Disorderly Conduct 

08/29/2020 

Soares, Adante

Wildwood, NJ

23

 Simple Assault 

08/29/2020 

Koshlyak, Steve

Delanco, NJ

33

 Disorderly Conduct 

08/29/2020 

Matza, Kathleen

Philadelphia, PA

45

 Disorderly Conduct 

08/29/2020 

Jenkins, Michael

Clifton Hts, PA

28

 Contempt of Court 

08/30/2020 

Price, Scott

Wildwood,  NJ

49

 Simple Assault 

08/30/2020 

Pena, Rafael

Passaic, NJ

30

 Driving While Intoxicated  

08/31/2020 

Burns, Ronald

Royal Oak, MI

66

 Poss. Cds Marijuana 

08/31/2020 

Patitucci, Keith

Burleigh, NJ

22

 Poss. Cds Marijuana 

08/31/2020 

Howey, Jennifer

Cape May,  NJ

46

 Driving While Intoxicated  

08/31/2020 

Hernandez, Alicia

Wildwood,  NJ

29

 Poss/Distribution of CDS 

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

