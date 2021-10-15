ERMA - Members of the Lower Township Police Department Patrol Division Oct. 13 responded to the 500 block of Seashore Road, in Erma, for a reported double-drug overdose.
According to a police department release, upon arrival, a man and woman were both found unconscious and unresponsive. Officers administered naloxone and attempted life-saving measures before the victims were transported to Cape Regional Medical Center by Inspira Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
It was learned a short time later that the man regained consciousness; however, the woman, a 38-year-old resident of Lower Township, was pronounced dead at Cape Regional Medical Center. Members of the Lower Township Detective Division arrived on scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
Police say that during the investigation, it was learned that Julian Atwood, 46, of Court House, fled the scene prior to police arrival. He was stopped and placed under arrest for an unrelated warrant. Atwood was ultimately charged with first-degree strict liability for a drug-induced death and second-degree reckless manslaughter, and, as of Oct. 15, is lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.