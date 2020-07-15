WHITESBORO - At approximately 1:50 p.m. July 5, Cpl. Larkin, of the Middle Township Police Department, responded to Pennsylvania Avenue, in Whitesboro, for a report of a dirt bike driving erratically, riding on one wheel towards oncoming traffic.
According to a release, upon locating the dirt bike, Cpl. Larkin attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop, but the operator fled the area at a high rate of speed. Through further investigation, the operator was identified as Paul G. Beerley, 27, of Villas.
A court-authorized search warrant was obtained and executed at his residence, and the dirt bike utilized in this incident was seized, pending forfeiture. The warrant was executed by the Middle Township Major Crimes Unit and Street Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Lower Township Detective Division and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
Beerley was charged with second-degree eluding and fourth-degree obstruction of justice. Beerley was lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center.
It should be noted that all persons arrested and charged are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.