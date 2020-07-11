WILDWOOD CREST - At approximately 2:27 a.m. July 9, Patrolman Harrison observed a vehicle stopped at the traffic light of Pacific Avenue and Cardinal Road, in the middle of the road, and observed the driver sleeping in the driver’s seat.
According to a release, upon officers’ investigation, the driver, Benjamin Johnson, 27, of Philadelphia, was found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Further investigation revealed that Johnson was in possession of 2.3 ounces of suspected marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, and methamphetamine Johnson was subsequently charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I, II, III, IV, or it’s analog, four counts, possession with intent distribute CDS, one count, possession of Marijuana, over 50 grams, one count, under the influence of CDS classified in schedule I-IV, one count, under the influence of CDS, four counts, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor or drugs, operating a motor vehicle while in possession/narcotics, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Johnson was later released on a summons.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.