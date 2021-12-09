ERMA - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 823 calls, averaging a total of 118 calls per day. Police also made a total of 10 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
11-15-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services – 72
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – Cape Ave., Cold Spring
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Villas
11-16-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 85
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
11-17-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 3
Public Services - 71
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Washington Blvd., North Cape May
Theft – Douglass Park, North Cape May
11-18-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 91
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – Route 9, Erma
Fraud – S. Ocean Ave., Villas
Fraud – Tahoe Dr., Villas
Criminal Mischief – W. Delaware Pkwy., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bay Ave., Villas
11-19-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 131
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
11-20-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 100
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Simple Assault – Edna Ave., Villas
11-21-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 78
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Criminal Mischief – E. Drumbed Rd., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Bates Ave., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
11-15-21
- Kristen L. Woods/34, Villas, NJ - Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
- Robert H. Kabusk/34, Whitesboro, NJ - Contempt of Court, Driving After License Suspended or Revoked
- Jacob F. Cuomo/44, Cold Spring, NJ - Simple Assault
11-16-21
- Kelvin R. Claudio/33, Villas, NJ - Aggravated Assault
11-17-21
- Karl S. Knoyer/32, Villas, NJ – Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes, Contempt of Court
11-19-21
- Douglass S. Pierce/57, Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
- James F. Moore, IV/38, Del Haven, NJ - Contempt of Court
11-21-21
- James J. McQuaid, 3rd/29, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Irene E. Burke/69, North Cape May, NJ - Shoplifting
- Charles R. Hildebrandt/43, Villas, NJ - Criminal Mischief, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons, Weapons Possession