ERMA - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 823 calls, averaging a total of 118 calls per day. Police also made a total of 10 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

11-15-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services – 72

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Simple Assault – Cape Ave., Cold Spring

Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Villas

11-16-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 85

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

11-17-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 3

Public Services - 71

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Washington Blvd., North Cape May

Theft – Douglass Park, North Cape May

11-18-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 91

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Simple Assault – Route 9, Erma

Fraud – S. Ocean Ave., Villas

Fraud – Tahoe Dr., Villas

Criminal Mischief – W. Delaware Pkwy., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bay Ave., Villas

11-19-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 131

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

None

11-20-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 100

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Simple Assault – Edna Ave., Villas

11-21-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 78

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Criminal Mischief – E. Drumbed Rd., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Bates Ave., Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report 

11-15-21

  • Kristen L. Woods/34, Villas, NJ - Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
  • Robert H. Kabusk/34, Whitesboro, NJ - Contempt of Court, Driving After License Suspended or Revoked
  • Jacob F. Cuomo/44, Cold Spring, NJ - Simple Assault

11-16-21

  • Kelvin R. Claudio/33, Villas, NJ - Aggravated Assault

11-17-21

  • Karl S. Knoyer/32, Villas, NJ – Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes, Contempt of Court

11-19-21

  • Douglass S. Pierce/57, Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • James F. Moore, IV/38, Del Haven, NJ - Contempt of Court

11-21-21

  • James J. McQuaid, 3rd/29, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • Irene E. Burke/69, North Cape May, NJ -           Shoplifting
  • Charles R. Hildebrandt/43, Villas, NJ - Criminal Mischief, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons, Weapons Possession

