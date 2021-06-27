Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Cape May City Councilman Christopher Bezaire has been incarcerated in the Cape May County Correctional Facility since he was arrested June 16. Bezaire was charged with cyber harassment, disclosure of intimate images of another person without their consent, stalking and contempt of a court order. 

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office June 25 announced new charges against Bezaire, relating to the harassment of a second victim. He is accused of posting lewd and obscene images of a second victim, with the intent to inflict emotional harm to the victim.  

Bezaire is also charged with an additional count of contempt and impersonation. The prosecution claims Bezaire created a false Facebook account and posted to it in the second victim’s name. 

Bezaire remains in jail until another detention hearing scheduled June 28. That hearing will consider the original and new charges.  

Under New Jersey’s bail reform laws, the court must then decide whether Bezaire can be released, pending trial. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments