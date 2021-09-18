VILLAS - Cape May County Dispatch Sept. 17 received a 911 call from a woman on Lincoln Boulevard, stating that her husband drove off with her three children in a black Chevrolet Tahoe bearing a Pennsylvania license plate.
According to a release from the Lower Township Police Department, as dispatchers gathered more information from the woman, it was learned that all of the children were under the age of 5 years old, and that the driver possibly had a handgun in his possession.
Lower Township patrol officers began searching the area and located the vehicle within minutes, on Seashore Road. A motor vehicle stop was attempted; however, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit was initiated on Breakwater Road, which ultimately led to the Garden State Parkway.
The pursuit was later terminated on the Parkway due to the manner in which the vehicle was being driven and the safety of the occupants, as well as drivers. The caller, Kristen Delano, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun prior to being transported to the Lower Township Police Department (LTPD) headquarters to provide a statement.
Lower Township Police Department detectives, along with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, began utilizing available resources and were able to track the vehicle remotely. The subject vehicle was located in Rahway.
The driver, identified as Shane Delano, also of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody after he was involved in a minor motor vehicle crash. The children were recovered safely by officers from the Rahway Police Department.
Shane Delano was transported to the Lower Township Police Department, where he was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, assault by auto, and eluding. Delano was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Kristen Delano was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and released on a summons.
Assisting in the investigation were members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Major Crimes Unit, New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rahway Police Department.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.