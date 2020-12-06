COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 29 indictments Dec. 1.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance. A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
All individuals listed are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Melvin Butor and Tina Anderson were each indicted on one count of burglary and theft, all third degree.
The two also face a third-degree conspiracy count. The burglaries occurred, on Bay Avenue, in Ocean City.
Michelle H. Davis faces a 14-count indictment, with one count for burglary, three counts for theft, four counts for fraudulent use of a credit card, and two counts for possession of a CDS, all third degree, along with four counts for fourth-degree unlawful receipt of a credit card. The burglary involved illegal entry into a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.
Eric Osmundsen was indicted on one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Scott P. Maguire is named in a one-count indictment for third-degree aggravated assault that fits the legal definition of domestic violence.
Michael J. Labenz was indicted for burglary and theft, both in the third degree, involving a 2016 black Honda.
James E. Gartner faces counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine, and fourth-degree possession of a legend drug.
Tiffany Huntenburg was indicted for possession of a CDS, fentanyl, in the third degree.
Hector Vega faces a third-degree count for theft of a 2005 Harley Davidson.
Shirley Moore was indicted on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second degree.
Jack D. Smith, Angela Butterworth, and Richard Allen were indicted for possession of a CDS, third degree. Allen faces the additional counts of possession with intent to distribute, third degree, and intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, second degree.
Angela Butterwort and Richard Allen were, again, indicted together for burglary and conspiracy, both third degree, related to illegal entry at a Wilwood motel.
Kathleen P. Smith faces three third-degree counts for knowingly leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, endangering an injured victim, and violation of public health safety laws.
Michael C. Smith was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine, fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and third-degree intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.
Kevin M. Schaeffer faces two counts of possession of a CDS, amphetamine and buprenorphine.
Miguel A. Roman and Kayla M. Gegan were indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl. Roman faces additional counts of possession with intent to distribute, third degree, and intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, second degree.
Michael P. Siple faces a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Robert G. Kassinger faces a four-count indictment for obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, and two counts of certain person not to have a weapon, all fourth degree.
Kassinger was convicted, in 2013, of possession of a CDS. The weapon in question was a folding knife.
Shadea L. Murphy was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon, a knife, for unlawful proposes, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Rachel Harkin faces third-degree counts for terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, along with a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.
Nathanael Stabler is named in a one-count indictment for receipt of stolen property, a 2019 Honda CRF 150.
Shauntie Batie faces a third-degree count for theft of a 2010 Ford Fusion.
Brook F. Spaziani was indicted for third-degree fraudulent use of a credit card and fourth-degree unlawful theft or receipt of a credit card. The card was used at an Upper Township ShopRite.
Ryan D. Maxwell was named in a single-count indictment for possession of a CDS, fentanyl, in the third degree.
Randall Crookston was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, buprenorphine, along with fourth-degree aggravated assault.
Scott M. Steedman faces a single count of unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree. The weapon was a 9mm Glock handgun.
Daniel J. Basse was indicted for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, a tire iron, for unlawful purposes.
Kyle J. Mattice is named in a second-degree indictment for endangering the welfare of a child.
Michelpia Owens was indicted for third-degree theft and forgery.
David Kelley and Frank Constantino were named in a single indictment. Constantino faces three third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and alprazolam, along with possession with intent to distribute. Kelley was indicted for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, and possession of a prohibited weapon, metal knuckles.