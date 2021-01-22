ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 31 indictments Jan. 19.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A certain person charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
James Vernon was indicted for third-degree resisting arrest, along with two fourth-degree counts for obstructing the rule of law and certain person not to have a weapon.
Vernon was convicted, in 2012, of possession of a CDS. The weapon was a box cutter.
Michael J. Shelton was named in a six-count indictment. The counts include aggravated assault and resisting arrest, both in the third degree, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth-degree, and two counts of certain person not to have a weapon, fourth degree. The two weapons were a knife and a crossbow.
Rashaan C. Clarke, James J. Reed-Price, Ian A. Bosna, and Herman R. Frame III were named individually in one count of second-degree eluding police.
Dominic Catarcio and Jonathan Duerr were indicted on certain person charges, second degree. The weapon in each case was a firearm.
Catarcio was convicted in 2008 and Duerr in 2012. Both convictions were for burglary.
Ashlee M. Johnson faces a third-degree theft indictment for taking more than $500 worth of moveable property from a Middle Township convenience store.
Jose Rivera-Aponte was indicted for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a Glock handgun. Rivera-Aponte was arrested, in Middle Township, July 4.
Carrie A. Cipollono-Wise was named on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin and fentanyl.
Robert P. Dronitsky was indicted for second and third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a beer bottle. He also faces a third-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.
Joseph L. Newsham III was indicted on three fourth-degree counts for aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and throwing bodily fluids.
Anthony J. Boyd, Dwight C. Layton, Rene Ruiz-Sanchez, Jacob E. Adirato, and Andrew P. Rourke were individually and separately indicted for a single count of possession of a CDS in the third degree.
Octavia Jackson faces two third-degree counts for resisting arrest and aggravated assault involving a police officer.
Harold Perez-Heredia and Alicia Hernandez were indicted for possession of a CDS, fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute, both counts third degree, along with second-degree intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, Wildwood Housing Authority.
Perez-Heredia was also named on fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon, a folding knife, and certain person. He was convicted, in 2015, for possession of a CDS.
Justin W. Langan was indicted for third-degree theft of a motorcycle in Lower Township.
Dennis Serra faces a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a machete.
Leah M. Obermeier and Marc E. Decamillo face two third-degree counts for theft and conspiracy. Decamillo is also named in fourth-degree counts for resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of law.
William S. Wright was indicted for fourth-degree contempt after he disobeyed a restraining order issued one day earlier.
Casimir M. Rupinski faces a fourth-degree count for criminal mischief.
Robert S. Stone was indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, clonazepam and clorazepate.
Benjamin A. Johnson is named in a four-count indictment, in which all counts were for third-degree possession with intent to distribute a CDS. The drugs listed were eutylone, cocaine ketamine, and mescaline.
William J. Cajigas was indicted for fourth-degree cruelty and neglect of children.
Taquil C. Brown faces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.
Jason J. Gallagher was indicted on two third-degree counts for theft and receiving stolen property.
William C. Cortes and James Grey were named in the same indictment but on separate counts. Cortes faces two third-degree counts fort receiving stolen property and fencing. Grey was indicted for fourth-degree hindering apprehension.
Taylor A. Ehrlich was indicted for second-degree burglary.
Robert D. Stone was indicted on five counts, including third-degree counts for burglary and terroristic threats and a fourth-degree count for throwing bodily fluids.
The final two counts were third-degree aggravated assaults against a police officer and a Wildwood Crest emergency medical technician (EMT).