COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, along with Chief Christopher Leusner, Middle Township Police Department, announced the arrest of Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford, on additional charges relating to manufacturing and possessing child pornography.
According to a release, the Gloucester Township Police Department arrested Mahley Sept. 9 after mirrors were found in girls bathroom stalls at the Glen Landing Middle School, in Gloucester Township.
The Gloucester Township investigation revealed that Mahley, a commercial HVAC technician employed by Multi-Temp Mechanical, Inc., located in Westville, secretly recorded females using the girls bathroom in the middle school.
During that investigation, officials seized numerous electronic devices from Mahley’s residence and vehicle and discovered recordings of juvenile and adult victims.
Based on information received from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Middle Township Police Department conducted an investigation into Mahley, who provided HVAC services to schools and commercial buildings in Cape May County.
During this investigation, it was discovered Mahley, while working as a contractor at the Cape May County Technical High School, recorded multiple victims in a bathroom. It is believed the incidents occurred Oct. 15, 2013, March 20, 2014, and April 22, 2014.
Mahley was charged Sept. 23 with 10 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (manufacturing of child pornography) and 10 counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child pornography).
Mahley will remain lodged at the Camden County Correctional Center pending court proceedings. It should be noted for the above-listed charges, the victims, who are now adults, have been identified and were contacted regarding this investigation.
According to Sutherland, this is an ongoing investigation, and he urged anyone who may have information related to Mahley or this investigation to contact the Middle Township Police Department, at 609-465-8700, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit, at 609-465-1135, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-465-2800.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.