WILDWOOD - The following are the adult arrests made by the City of Wildwood Police Department during the first two weeks of July.
“There were a total of 3,697 calls for service in the first two weeks of July, which is an average of approximately 246 calls per day,” stated Wildwood Police Department Chief Robert Regalbuto.
According to a Wildwood Police Department release, below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period:
- 109 motor vehicle stops
- 48 motor vehicle accidents
- 66 thefts
- 17 assaults
- 2 burglaries
- 143 medical assists
Arrest Date Name Address Age Charge
- 07/01/2021 Acosta-Velasquez, Edwin, Wildwood, NJ, 38, Assault
- 07/01/2021 Severs, Marcus, Cherry Hill, NJ, 20, Disorderly Conduct
- 07/01/2021 Griner, Lisajane, Wildwood, NJ, 28, Driving While Intoxicated
- 07/02/2021 Carroll, Sean, Wildwood, NJ, 30, Simple Assault
- 07/02/2021 Searle, Paige, Philadelphia, PA, 28, Simple Assault
- 07/02/2021 Renye, Daniel, Villas, NJ, 28, Contempt of Court
- 07/03/2021 Breen, Diana, Wildwood, NJ, 50, Aggravated Assault
- 07/03/2021 Smith, Christopher Staten Island, NY, 44, Contempt of Court
- 07/03/2021 Rohm, Paul, Villas, NJ, 27, Contempt of Court
- 07/04/2021 Jeffery, Daniel, Abington, PA, 18 Theft
- 07/04/2021 Romano, Michael North Wales, PA 18 Theft
- 07/04/2021 Scheidegg, Charles Philedelphia, PA, 26, Disorderly Conduct
- 07/05/2021 Dilodovico, Matthew Media, PA, 32, Fugitive from Justice
- 07/05/2021 Biernacki, Micheal Woodbury Heights, NJ, 38 Simple Assault
- 07/06/2021 Harris, Joseph, Wildwood, NJ, 29, Unlawful Poss/Weapon
- 07/06/2021 Felmey, Kinely, Wildwood, NJ, 52, Disorderly Conduct
- 07/07/2021 Parliman, John, Millville, NJ, 35, Disorderly Conduct
- 07/07/2021 Smith, Michael, Wildwood, NJ, 40, Contempt of Court
- 07/08/2021 Muniz-Rodriquez, Duel, Wildwood, NJ, 29, Defiant Trespass
- 07/09/2021 Seltner, Ryan, Philadelphia, PA, 29, Assault
- 07/09/2021 Seltner, Caitlynn, Philadelphia, PA, 30, Simple Assault
- 07/10/2021 Brown, Arthur, Cicero, NY, 19, Criminal Mischief
- 07/10/2021 Woolston, Matthew, Pennsville, NJ, 46, Disorderly Conduct
- 07/10/2021 Tice, Dylan, Walnutport, PA, 23, Contempt of Court
- 07/12/2021 Pinto-Rivera, Jorge ,Wildwood, NJ, 45, Simple Assault
- 07/12/2021 Rivera-Perez, Leslie, West Wildwood, NJ, 30, Theft
- 07/13/2021 Grillo, Richard, Wildwood, NJ, 43, Simple Assault
- 07/13/2021 Bakley, Nicholas, Dorchester, NJ, 31, Criminal Trespass
- 07/13/2021 Selmi, William, Wildwood, NJ, 29, Harassment
- 07/13/2021 Muniz-Rodriguez, Duel, Wildwood, NJ, 29, CDS/Influence
- 07/14/2021 Macklin, Joseph, Wildwood, NJ, 36, Contempt of Court
- 07/14/2021 Stone, Devin Dobbs, Ferry, NY, 41, Disorderly Conduct
- 07/15/2021 Steere, Matthew, Erma, NJ, 23, Theft
- 07/15/2021 Mario, Angel, Brooklyn NY, 41, Theft
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.