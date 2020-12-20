COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 28 indictments Dec. 15.
There was also one additional indictment from those handed up Dec. 8, which is the first listed below.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A certain person charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
All individuals listed are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Dec. 8:
Thomas Hinson was named in a six-count indictment. He faces two counts of second degree and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, along with a second-degree count for sexual assault and one in the third degree for aggravated sexual contact.
The charges involved three separate individuals under the age of 17 and are listed as occurring at various times between 2014 and 2019.
Dec. 15:
Wayne J. Alexander was indicted on four second-degree counts for endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a handgun, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain person.
Also, the indictment contained a fourth-degree count for aggravated assault. Alexander was previously convicted of aggravated assault, in Maryland, leading to a certain person charge.
Max Waylen faces a count of first-degree robbery, along with second and third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree resisting arrest, and fourth-degree obstruction of the administration of law.
Robert A. Tigro Jr., of Sea Isle City, was indicted for aggravated assault and criminal mischief, both counts in the third degree, along with harassment while on probation, fourth degree.
Tondra P. Hannah was named in a three-count indictment for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, scissors, both counts third degree, along with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Gregory Staub was indicted for third-degree burglary and theft. Staub’s counts date to an incident, in Lower Township, in 2017.
Christopher Vesper faces a one-count indictment for receiving stolen property, third degree.
Joann A. Weber-McGinnis attempted to elude Middle Township police, in January, when she failed to stop her vehicle, per the indictment. She faces a second-degree count of eluding police.
Edward Winning and Dawn Cerasi were jointly named in two counts for shoplifting and conspiracy, both counts fourth degree.
William J. Hackett faces an indictment for third-degree aggravated assault, where the relationship to the victim fits the definition of domestic violence.
Roger Hanson was indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon, second degree. The weapon was a .22 caliber handgun.
David C. Root, of Ocean City, faces a second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, along with a fourth-degree count for possession of a prohibited weapon. The weapon was a Glock .45 caliber handgun, along with hollow-point bullets.
Justin Davis, Eric M. Gonzales, Joshua Nolen, Thomas A. Carrington, and Katherine M. Mickiewicz were indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. Carrington and Mickiewicz were named on two counts for possession of separate substances.
Russell Henderson was indicted for fourth-degree aggravated assault of a health care worker in the performance of her duties.
Xavier A. Abreu-Sanchez was indicted for second-degree robbery related to an incident that occurred, in Ocean City, in June.
Chynna Sharpe faces a fourth-degree charge of throwing bodily fluids, an incident that occurred, in June, in North Wildwood.
Darian S. Davis was indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon, third degree. The weapon was a .177 caliber air pistol.
Carlos Jimenez was named in a three-count indictment for third-degree possession of a CDS, adinazolam, and two fourth-degree counts of a prohibited weapon, brass knuckles and hollow-point rounds.
Miguel Concepcion and Erick Garcia-Andino were indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin, while Garcia-Andino faces the added count of fourth-degree hindering apprehension.
Jordan Baretto faces three counts of fourth-degree throwing of bodily fluids at three members of the Wildwood Police Department.
Osric Clark was indicted for fourth-degree resisting arrest, in Wildwood, in June.
Kyle Wilson was indicted for burglary of a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquise, in Wildwood, and theft of more than $500 worth of movable property. Both counts for burglary and theft are in the third degree.
Nelson E. Lopez-Rivera faces a seven-count indictment for third-degree aggravated assault, three counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and three counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
The weapons listed in the indictments were a baseball bat, a paint roller pole, and a wooden chair.
Shane Heath was indicted for third-degree burglary of a 2002 Ford, in Wildwood, in April.
Christian D. Matthews faces an indictment for third-degree aggravated assault against a female victim. The relationship with the victim meets the definition of domestic violence.
Eric M. Reighn was indicted for making terroristic threats, fourth degree.