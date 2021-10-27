COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Police Department released its arrest report for August 2021:
Nathaniel R. Richardson, 32, from Burleigh, was arrested Aug. 1 by Corporal Pastore on an Active Warrant.
Herman W. Hansen, 37, from Rio Grande, was arrested Aug. 1 by Patrolman Smith on an Active Warrant.
Irene Burke, 69, from Cape May, was arrested Aug. 3 by Patrolman Musick and charged with Shoplifting.
Clarence Jones, 35, from Villas, was arrested Aug. 3 by Patrolman Vitola and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of CDS, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.
Amy S. McCollum, 32, from Hatboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested Aug. 3 by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of Children.
David F. Ginyard, 59, from Court House, was arrested Aug. 4 by Patrolman Russ and charged with Shoplifting.
John P. Armstrong, 52, from Rio Grande, was arrested Aug. 6 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Robert Nichols, 36, from Court House, was arrested by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Shoplifting.
Anthony G. Berenato, 34, from Court House, was arrested Aug. 7 by Patrolman Delgado on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Clifford L. Kellogg, 34, from Erma, was arrested Aug. 8 by Patrolman Karge and charged with Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping and Resisting Arrest.
Joseph M. Breen, 69, from Philadelphia, was arrested Aug. 8 by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Evan J. Foulke, 27, from Ocean City, was arrested Aug. 9 by Patrolman Karge and charged with Throwing Bodily Fluids at Law Enforcement Officer.
Jamie N. Healy, 31, from Ocean View, was arrested Aug. 9 by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Michael Moore, 32, from Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was arrested Aug. 14 by Detective Martindale and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of CDS.
Alexa K. James, 29, from Court House, was arrested Aug. 15 by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Possession of CDS.
John Robinson, 67, from Wildwood, was arrested Aug. 17 by Patrolman Matthews and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Ronray Y. Harris, 26, from Court House, was arrested Aug. 17 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.
Kurt E. Johnson, 38, from Villas, was arrested Aug. 17 by Patrolman Matthews on Active Warrants.
Steven S. Brockman, 39, from Rio Grande, was arrested Aug. 17 by Patrolman Quaranta on an Active Warrant.
Michael C. Smith, 46, from Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 17 by Patrolman Ritterhoff on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting.
Derrick J. Gallner, 35, from Wildwood, was arrested Aug. 17 by Patrolman MacCormack on an Active Warrant and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Transporting Property Derived from Crime, Obstruction, Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS Under One Half Ounce, Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Amanda J Troupe, 32, from Burleigh, was arrested Aug. 19 by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Theft.
Frank A. Alfe, 43, from Wildwood Crest, was arrested Aug. 19 by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Erick K. Kibuuka, 54, from Wildwood, was arrested Aug. 20 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended License.
James A. Murray, 36, from Woodbine, was arrested Aug. 22 by Patrolman Musick and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
David A. Young Jr, 33, from Villas, was arrested Aug. 22 by Patrolman Matthews and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
John S. Papale, 34 from Cape May, was arrested Aug. 22 by Officer Schrader and charged with Shoplifting.
Joseph R. Smith, 22, from Minersville, Pennsylvania, was arrested Aug. 25 by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Michael Dugan, 57, from Merritt Island, Florida, was arrested Aug. 26 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering Welfare of Children.
Suzanne M. Petrucci, 57, from Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested Aug. 27 by Patrolman Musick and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of CDS.
Miguel Ortiz, 36, from Rio Grande, was arrested Aug. 27 by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Jessica Caudill, 34, from Court House, was arrested Aug. 28 by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Defiant Trespassing and Possession of CDS.
Richelle L. Caprioni, 29, from Rio Grande, was arrested Aug. 30 by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of CDS, Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe and Possession of Weapon while Committing a CDS Crime.
Christopher T. Foster, 21, from West Cape May, was arrested Aug. 30 by Patrolman Jones on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting.
Shmarea S. Godwin, 29, from Court House, was arrested Aug. 31 by Officer Musick on an Active Warrant.
Matej Kosyk, 24, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested Aug. 31 by Patrolman Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Prohibited Weapons and Devices and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.