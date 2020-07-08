WILDWOOD - Members of the Wildwood Police Department Uniform Patrol Division July 7 attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop specific to suspicious activity and violations of New Jersey Motor Vehicle statutes.
According to a release, during the proceeding contact, the vehicle was initially stopped in the 4700 Block of New Jersey Avenue.
As the police officer approached the vehicle, the driver abruptly accelerated and fled the immediate area. The primary police officer attempted to maintain a safe distance from the fleeing vehicle to provide relevant information about the vehicle's direction of travel and its occupants.
Eventually, the uniform officer lost visual contact with the Honda Pilot, directly due to public safety interest/concerns, following attorney general guidelines. During the follow-up investigation, uniform and detective division police officers were successful in locating the occupants and the vehicle identified in connection to the investigation. The vehicle and the occupants were located in the general vicinity of the 100 East Block of Roberts Avenue.
During the developing investigation, two occupants of the vehicle, Sage Jones, 21, of Millville, and Angel Marrero, 20, also of Millville, were arrested in connection to the investigation.
During the investigation, a Taurus 9 mm handgun was recovered.
Jones was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, second degree, obstruction, fourth degree, resisting arrest, fourth degree, and conspiracy, second degree.
Marrero was charged with eluding, second degree, conspiracy, second degree, and hindering apprehension, two counts, third degree.
Jones and Marrero were incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Facility, under the attorney general guidelines promulgated in connection with the criminal justice reform policies and directives.
It should be noted that all persons arrested and charged are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.