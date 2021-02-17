WILDWOOD - At approximately 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12, the Wildwood Police Department received a 911 call from Alexis Harris, 23, of Atlantic City, reporting that her motor vehicle had been stolen in the 3900 block of Atlantic Avenue.
According to a release, responding patrol officers ultimately located the unoccupied stolen vehicle approximately one block away and stopped a person of interest, Kristina Cluff, 34, of Wildwood Crest, nearby.
During their interaction with Cluff, she was found to be in possession of over 1,200 bags of suspected heroin packaged for street-level sales and having a value of approximately $10,000. The heroin was seized, and Cluff was placed under arrest at this time.
During the ensuing investigation conducted by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, it was learned Harris’s vehicle was stolen during the course of a botched drug transaction involving Harris, Cluff, and at least one other individual ultimately identified as David Fessler, 40, of Lower Township. Fessler fled the scene prior to the arrival of police but was arrested by the Wildwood Crest Police Department, at a later date.
As a result of this investigation, Harris was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)/heroin (third degree) and possession of CDS/heroin with the intent to distribute in an amount more than a one-half ounce (second degree). Harris was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform Guidelines.
Cluff was charged with carjacking (first degree), conspiracy to commit carjacking (second degree), aggravated assault (third degree), theft of a motor vehicle (third degree), conspiracy to commit theft of a motor vehicle (third degree), theft of CDS (third degree), conspiracy to commit theft of CDS (third degree), possession of CDS/heroin (third degree), and possession of CDS/heroin with the intent to distribute in an amount more than one-half ounce (second degree). Cluff was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform Guidelines.
Fessler was charged with carjacking (first degree), conspiracy to commit carjacking (second degree), theft of a motor vehicle (third degree), conspiracy to commit theft of a motor vehicle (third degree), theft of CDS (third degree), conspiracy to commit theft of CDS (third degree), possession of CDS/heroin (third degree), and possession of CDS/heroin with the intent to distribute in an amount more than a one-half Ounce (second degree). Fessler was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform Guidelines.
