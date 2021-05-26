VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 986 calls, averaging a total of 141 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made four arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
5-10-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services – 86
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Route 109, Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Delaware Ave., Villas
5-11-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 84
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Route 9, Erma
Theft – Shunpike Rd., Cold Spring
5-12-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 104
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – W. Weber Ave., Villas
Theft – W. Lincoln Ave., Wildwood
Criminal Mischief – Carol Ave., Erma
Criminal Mischief – W. Weber Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Matthews Ave., Villas
5-13-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 2
Public Services - 121
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Wildwood Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
5-14-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 21
Public Services - 94
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Theft – Delaware Ave., Villas
5-15-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 5
Traffic Enforcement - 23
Public Services - 121
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Fraud – Franklin Ave., Villas
5-16-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 79
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
5-11-21
- Steven C. Jones/40, Washington Twp., NJ - Contempt of Court
5-13-21
- Adam J. McCarraher/30, Villas, NJ - Burglary, Theft, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief
- David V. Grasso/43, Cold Spring, NJ - Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer
5-16-21
- Samantha McCarthy/27, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault
