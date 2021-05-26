LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 986 calls, averaging a total of 141 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made four arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

5-10-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services – 86

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Route 109, Cold Spring

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Delaware Ave., Villas

5-11-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 84

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Route 9, Erma

Theft – Shunpike Rd., Cold Spring 

5-12-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 104

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – W. Weber Ave., Villas

Theft – W. Lincoln Ave., Wildwood

Criminal Mischief – Carol Ave., Erma

Criminal Mischief – W. Weber Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Matthews Ave., Villas

5-13-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 2

Public Services - 121

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Wildwood Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

5-14-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 21

Public Services - 94

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Theft – Delaware Ave., Villas

5-15-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 5

Traffic Enforcement - 23

Public Services - 121

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Fraud – Franklin Ave., Villas

5-16-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services - 79

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

None

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

5-11-21

  • Steven C. Jones/40, Washington Twp., NJ - Contempt of Court

 5-13-21

  • Adam J. McCarraher/30, Villas, NJ - Burglary, Theft, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief
  • David V. Grasso/43, Cold Spring, NJ - Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

 5-16-21

  • Samantha McCarthy/27, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault

The following is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

