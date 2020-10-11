MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Sept. 14-20, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 642 calls for service, averaging 91 per day. During the week a total of 12 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, September 14, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Harassment - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Tuesday, September 15, 2020:

Shoplifting - Dollar Tree, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Famous Footwear, Rio Grande

Fraud - South Main Street, CMCH

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Missing Person - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Wayne Avenue, CMCH

Missing Person - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven

Thursday, September 17, 2020:

Theft - North Beach Road, Reeds Beach

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Harassment - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person - Country Village Drive, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Criminal Mischief - Old Avalon Boulevard, Avalon Manor

Friday, September 18, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Threats - Church Road, Rio Grande

Fraud - Route 47 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Schoolhouse Lane, CMCH

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Saturday, September 19, 2020:

Criminal Mischief - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Assault - North 12th Street, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Geneva Avenue, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, September 20, 2020:

Fire Call - Shunpike Road, CMCH

DWI - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Theft - Hand Avenue, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

Sept. 14-20, 2020

Darnell L. Riley, 21, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on September 14th by Patrolman Hotaling on an Active Warrant.

Alexis V. Loefflad, 21, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 15th by Corporal Pastore and charged with False Reports to Law Enforcement Officer.

William J. Atkinson, 37, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 15th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Possession of CDS and Under the Influence of CDS.

Isaiah G. Gray, 21, from Galloway, NJ was arrested on September 16th by Detective Martin and charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Burglary and Conspiracy.

Carmen C. Bonanno, 59, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on September 16th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs.

John B. Zagiel III, 33, from Erma, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active warrant and charged with Hindering Apprehension of Oneself.

Ralph J. Otto, 56, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Corporal Hagan and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Dominic A. Catarcio, 32, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Vitola and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.

Jaclyn F. Flannery, 31, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Mihal on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Christopher Bailey, 41, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 19th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Possession of CDS, Under the Influence of CDS and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Dominic A. Catarcio, 32, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 19th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Defiant Trespassing, Possession of CDS, Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Heather Drabic, 32, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 20th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

