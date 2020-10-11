COURT HOUSE - During the week of Sept. 14-20, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 642 calls for service, averaging 91 per day. During the week a total of 12 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, September 14, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Harassment - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Tuesday, September 15, 2020:
Shoplifting - Dollar Tree, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Famous Footwear, Rio Grande
Fraud - South Main Street, CMCH
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Missing Person - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Wayne Avenue, CMCH
Missing Person - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven
Thursday, September 17, 2020:
Theft - North Beach Road, Reeds Beach
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Harassment - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person - Country Village Drive, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Criminal Mischief - Old Avalon Boulevard, Avalon Manor
Friday, September 18, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Threats - Church Road, Rio Grande
Fraud - Route 47 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Schoolhouse Lane, CMCH
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Saturday, September 19, 2020:
Criminal Mischief - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Assault - North 12th Street, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Geneva Avenue, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, September 20, 2020:
Fire Call - Shunpike Road, CMCH
DWI - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Theft - Hand Avenue, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
Sept. 14-20, 2020
Darnell L. Riley, 21, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on September 14th by Patrolman Hotaling on an Active Warrant.
Alexis V. Loefflad, 21, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 15th by Corporal Pastore and charged with False Reports to Law Enforcement Officer.
William J. Atkinson, 37, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 15th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Possession of CDS and Under the Influence of CDS.
Isaiah G. Gray, 21, from Galloway, NJ was arrested on September 16th by Detective Martin and charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Burglary and Conspiracy.
Carmen C. Bonanno, 59, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on September 16th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs.
John B. Zagiel III, 33, from Erma, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active warrant and charged with Hindering Apprehension of Oneself.
Ralph J. Otto, 56, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Corporal Hagan and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Dominic A. Catarcio, 32, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Vitola and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.
Jaclyn F. Flannery, 31, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Mihal on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Christopher Bailey, 41, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 19th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Possession of CDS, Under the Influence of CDS and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Dominic A. Catarcio, 32, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 19th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Defiant Trespassing, Possession of CDS, Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Heather Drabic, 32, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 20th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.