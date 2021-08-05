LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 900 calls, averaging a total of 129 calls per day.

According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of 10 arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

7-12-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services – 105

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Burglary - W. Bates Ave., Villas

Theft – Ocean Dr., Cold Spring

Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Fraud – Idaho Ave., Villas

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Whittier Ave. & Beach Dr., North Cape May

7-13-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 51

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

DWI – Tabernacle Rd., Erma

7-14-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services - 107

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – E. Bates Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

DWI – E. New York Ave., Villas

7-15-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 19

Public Services - 52

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – Lower Twp.

Criminal Mischief – Shunpike & Tabernacle Rds., Erma

7-16-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 18

Public Services - 69

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Narcotic Drug Laws – W. Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest

7-17-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 73

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Burglary – Roseann Ave., North Cape May

Burglary – W. Ocean Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Schellengers Landing Rd., Cold Spring

7-18-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 16

Public Services - 93

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Weapons Offense – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

7-12-21

  • James C. Vernon/51, Shawcrest, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • John M. Sentongo/57, Cape May, NJ - Simple Assault

7-13-21

  • Carolina Lopez Luis/39, Villas, NJ – DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
  • Joseph P. McCarraher/58, Villas, NJ - Witness Tampering

7-14-21

  • Lester L. Shifflett, II/50, Del Haven - DWI
  • Kevin K. Sturgeon/46, Villas, NJ - DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Report an Accident

7-15-21

  • Austin F. Vaccaro/43, Paterson, NJ - Contempt of Judicial Order

7-16-21

  • Maxine C. Marshall/21, Villas, NJ - Conspiracy

7-17-21

  • Jeffrey Ortiz/38, Villas, NJ - Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

