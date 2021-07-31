LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 973 calls, averaging a total of 139 calls per day.

According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of eight arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

6-28-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 3 

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 28

Public Services – 107

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Burglary – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Theft – Shawcrest Rd., Shawcrest

Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Fraud – Portsmouth Rd., Cold Spring

6-29-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 6

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 89

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Criminal Mischief – Willow Dr., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Cape May

DWI – Ludlam Dr., Erma

DWI – Route 109 & Ocean Dr., Cold Spring

6-30-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 20

Public Services - 75

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Suzanne Ave., North Cape May

7-1-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services - 61

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Burglary – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas

DWI – Breakwater Rd. & Route 9, Rio Grande

7-2-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 16

Public Services - 114

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Theft – Keyport Rd., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – Oak Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Weber Ave., Villas

7-3-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 6

Traffic Enforcement - 16

Public Services - 75

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Burglary – Higbee Beach, Cold Spring

Narcotic Drug Laws – Sunset Blvd., Cape May Point

Narcotic Drug Laws – Pirate Rd., Villas

DWI – Rio Grande Ave & Route 9 S, Rio Grande

DWI – Bayshore Rd. & Breakwater Place, Fishing Creek

7-4-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 15

Public Services - 92

Domestic Violence Incidents - 4

Burglary – Higbee Beach, Cold Spring

Narcotic Drug Laws – Angus Ave., Erma

DWI – Pacific Ave., Wildwood Crest

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

6-28-21

  • Christian C. Penrose/22, Woolwich Twp., NJ - Contempt of Court 

6-29-21

  • Kenneth W. Nichols/51, Rio Grande, NJ - DWI, DWI – Minor Passenger in the Car
  • Floriberto Santiago Sandoval/36, Wildwood Crest, NJ - DWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Report an Accident, Driving Without a License/Exam

7-1-21

  • Gabriel M. Gallagher/24, North Cape May, NJ - DWI
  • Sean M. Conyers/31, Atlantic City, NJ - Contempt of Court 

7-3-21

  • Erik G. Hauser/20, Erma, NJ - DWI
  • Theresa R. Cummiskey/56, Rio Grande, NJ – DWI 

7-4-21

  • Kenneth A. Lindholm/81, Villas, NJ – DWI, Open Alcohol Containers in Motor Vehicle

