VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 973 calls, averaging a total of 139 calls per day.
According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of eight arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
6-28-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 28
Public Services – 107
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Burglary – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Theft – Shawcrest Rd., Shawcrest
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Fraud – Portsmouth Rd., Cold Spring
6-29-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 6
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 89
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – Willow Dr., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Cape May
DWI – Ludlam Dr., Erma
DWI – Route 109 & Ocean Dr., Cold Spring
6-30-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 20
Public Services - 75
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Suzanne Ave., North Cape May
7-1-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services - 61
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Burglary – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
DWI – Breakwater Rd. & Route 9, Rio Grande
7-2-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 16
Public Services - 114
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Theft – Keyport Rd., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Oak Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Weber Ave., Villas
7-3-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 6
Traffic Enforcement - 16
Public Services - 75
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Burglary – Higbee Beach, Cold Spring
Narcotic Drug Laws – Sunset Blvd., Cape May Point
Narcotic Drug Laws – Pirate Rd., Villas
DWI – Rio Grande Ave & Route 9 S, Rio Grande
DWI – Bayshore Rd. & Breakwater Place, Fishing Creek
7-4-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 15
Public Services - 92
Domestic Violence Incidents - 4
Burglary – Higbee Beach, Cold Spring
Narcotic Drug Laws – Angus Ave., Erma
DWI – Pacific Ave., Wildwood Crest
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
6-28-21
- Christian C. Penrose/22, Woolwich Twp., NJ - Contempt of Court
6-29-21
- Kenneth W. Nichols/51, Rio Grande, NJ - DWI, DWI – Minor Passenger in the Car
- Floriberto Santiago Sandoval/36, Wildwood Crest, NJ - DWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Report an Accident, Driving Without a License/Exam
7-1-21
- Gabriel M. Gallagher/24, North Cape May, NJ - DWI
- Sean M. Conyers/31, Atlantic City, NJ - Contempt of Court
7-3-21
- Erik G. Hauser/20, Erma, NJ - DWI
- Theresa R. Cummiskey/56, Rio Grande, NJ – DWI
7-4-21
- Kenneth A. Lindholm/81, Villas, NJ – DWI, Open Alcohol Containers in Motor Vehicle