SICPD Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - The Sea Isle City Police Department released its February 2021 statistics:

Investigations Conducted: 42 

Adult Arrests (Criminal & Disorderly Persons): 

6 Juvenile Arrests: 0 

Controlled Dangerous Substance Arrest: 1 

DWI Arrests: 4 

Motor Vehicle Summons Issued: 

  • Moving Violations: 31 
  • Parking Violations: 1 

Ordinance Violations: 2 

Motor Vehicle Stops: 105 

MV Accidents/Hit & Run: 5 

911 Calls/Hang Ups: 9 

Public Service Calls: (please see call types below) 1,415 

  • Aggressive Driver: 1 
  • Alarm: 9 
  • Animal Incident: 4 
  • Assault: 0 
  • Assist Other Agency: 6 
  • Burglary: 0 
  • Check Well Being: 5
  • Civil Dispute: 2 
  • Community Policing: 9 
  • Crowd Control: 1 
  • Disabled Motor Vehicle: 4 
  • Disturbances: 0 
  • Escort/Relay: 1 
  • Fight: 0 
  • Fire Call: 5 
  • Fraud: 0 
  • Gas Leak: 5 
  • Juvenile Calls: 0 
  • Lift Assist: 2 
  • Medical Calls: 18
  • Noise Complaint: 3
  • Parking Detail: 0
  • Prisoner Transport: 0
  • Property Check: 505
  • Property Damage (Non-Criminal): 1
  • Property Matters: 8
  • Property Recovered: 0
  • Public Assist: 0
  • School Bus Escort: 31
  • Special Detail: 22
  • Suspicious Person: 1
  • Suspicious Vehicle: 2
  • Theft: 0
  • Traffic Detail: 22
  • TRO/FRO and Domestic Violence: 1
  • Weapons/Unlawful Purpose: 0
  • Wire Down: 4

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments