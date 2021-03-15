SEA ISLE CITY - The Sea Isle City Police Department released its February 2021 statistics:
Investigations Conducted: 42
Adult Arrests (Criminal & Disorderly Persons):
6 Juvenile Arrests: 0
Controlled Dangerous Substance Arrest: 1
DWI Arrests: 4
Motor Vehicle Summons Issued:
- Moving Violations: 31
- Parking Violations: 1
Ordinance Violations: 2
Motor Vehicle Stops: 105
MV Accidents/Hit & Run: 5
911 Calls/Hang Ups: 9
Public Service Calls: (please see call types below) 1,415
- Aggressive Driver: 1
- Alarm: 9
- Animal Incident: 4
- Assault: 0
- Assist Other Agency: 6
- Burglary: 0
- Check Well Being: 5
- Civil Dispute: 2
- Community Policing: 9
- Crowd Control: 1
- Disabled Motor Vehicle: 4
- Disturbances: 0
- Escort/Relay: 1
- Fight: 0
- Fire Call: 5
- Fraud: 0
- Gas Leak: 5
- Juvenile Calls: 0
- Lift Assist: 2
- Medical Calls: 18
- Noise Complaint: 3
- Parking Detail: 0
- Prisoner Transport: 0
- Property Check: 505
- Property Damage (Non-Criminal): 1
- Property Matters: 8
- Property Recovered: 0
- Public Assist: 0
- School Bus Escort: 31
- Special Detail: 22
- Suspicious Person: 1
- Suspicious Vehicle: 2
- Theft: 0
- Traffic Detail: 22
- TRO/FRO and Domestic Violence: 1
- Weapons/Unlawful Purpose: 0
- Wire Down: 4