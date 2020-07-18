LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 520 calls, averaging a total of 75 calls per day. Police also made a total of 4 arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

5-25-20

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services – 46

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Criminal Mischief – Seashore Rd., Erma

5-26-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 1

Public Services - 27

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Motor Vehicle Theft – Shore Rd., Villas

Fraud – Breakwater Rd., Erma

Fraud – Tennessee Ave., Villas

5-27-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 32

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Motor Vehicle Theft – Erma, NJ

Simple Assault – Holmes Ave., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Teal Ave., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – Cresse Lane, Erma

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Weber Ave., Villas

5-28-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 3

Public Services - 46

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Aggravated Assault – Arbor Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Pennsylvania Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – E. Florida Ave., Villas

5-29-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services - 43

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Simple Assault – W. Hudson Ave., Villas

5-30-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services - 29

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

None

5-31-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 19

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Motor Vehicle Theft – Jonathan Hoffman Rd., Cold Spring

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Route 9, Erma

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

  • 5-27-20 
    • Amelia S. Pinter/45, Sea Isle City, - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
    • Michael A. Palardy/50, North Cape May, NJ – Simple Assault
  • 5-28-20 
    • Tara L. Tomes/33, Villas, - Aggravated Assault, Criminal Restraint, Simple Assault 2c:13-2a
  • 5-29-20 
    • Blaine S. Champlin/43, Jupiter, Florida - DWI

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.

Tags

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments