VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 520 calls, averaging a total of 75 calls per day. Police also made a total of 4 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
5-25-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services – 46
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Criminal Mischief – Seashore Rd., Erma
5-26-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 1
Public Services - 27
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Motor Vehicle Theft – Shore Rd., Villas
Fraud – Breakwater Rd., Erma
Fraud – Tennessee Ave., Villas
5-27-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 32
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Motor Vehicle Theft – Erma, NJ
Simple Assault – Holmes Ave., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Teal Ave., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Cresse Lane, Erma
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Weber Ave., Villas
5-28-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 3
Public Services - 46
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Aggravated Assault – Arbor Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Pennsylvania Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – E. Florida Ave., Villas
5-29-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 43
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Simple Assault – W. Hudson Ave., Villas
5-30-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services - 29
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
5-31-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 19
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Motor Vehicle Theft – Jonathan Hoffman Rd., Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Route 9, Erma
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
- 5-27-20
- Amelia S. Pinter/45, Sea Isle City, - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
- Michael A. Palardy/50, North Cape May, NJ – Simple Assault
- 5-28-20
- Tara L. Tomes/33, Villas, - Aggravated Assault, Criminal Restraint, Simple Assault 2c:13-2a
- 5-29-20
- Blaine S. Champlin/43, Jupiter, Florida - DWI
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.