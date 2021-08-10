RIO GRANDE - At approximately 12:15 p.m. Aug. 8, the Middle Township Police Department responded to Tractor Supply, in Rio Grande, for a report of a man holding a woman hostage.
According to a Middle Township Police Department release, upon officers’ arrival, contact was made with Clifford Kellogg, 34, of Erma, who was detained by retired Deputy Chief Kevin Tolan, from the North Wildwood Police Department. As Kellogg was being placed under arrest, he reportedly began to resist, but officers were able to take him into custody.
The investigation revealed the victim, 25, of Dennis Township, who is a cashier at the store and did not know Kellogg, was ringing customers up at the cash register when Kellogg allegedly entered the cashier vestibule and grabbed her around her neck with his arm. Kellogg then dragged her from the vestibule to the front of the store. She was able to break free just before officers arrived.
Kellogg was charged with kidnapping, second degree, aggravated assault, second degree, resisting arrest, third degree, and two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, third degree.
Two officers received minor injuries while placing Kellogg under arrest.
Kellogg is to be lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.