ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 21 indictments June 1.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Corey A. Bralczyk was indicted on two third-degree counts for theft and criminal restraint.
Maritza A. Castro faces four third-degree counts for forgery, two counts, uttering a forged instrument, and theft.
James T. Reed-Price was indicted for unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, 2020 Jeep Compass. The count is in the third degree.
Frank R. Matlack allegedly entered an apartment on Seashore Road, in Lower Township, illegally. He faces a third-degree count for burglary.
Stephen J. Frame, Shawn Winters, and Edward Wiest were separately indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. In each case, the CDS was methamphetamine.
Diane Simonds faces a count of third-degree aggravated assault dating to a July 4, 2020, incident in Lower Township.
Barry C. Edwards was named in a second-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, along with a fourth-degree count for aggravated assault. The weapon was a .40 caliber handgun, which Edwards is said to have pointed in the direction of the victim.
Don G. Riggins was indicted for fourth-degree cyber harassment.
Alyssa M. Schools faces a three-count indictment, with two counts third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a loaded rifle, and one fourth-degree count for hindering apprehension.
Matthew J. Warren was indicted for third-degree resisting arrest, along with two counts of fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids. The incident occurred in Wildwood in April.
Kevin M. Smith was indicted for attempted burglary, third degree, of a home on Rose Lane in Lower Township.
Bridget K. Pollack faces a third-degree count for aggravated assault on a police officer in Ocean City in April. The indictment also contains a fourth-degree count for obstructing the rule of law.
James J. Liston and Christopher J. Liston were jointly named in a second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, multiple unpermitted assault firearms.
Christopher Liston also faces another second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon for a Glock 43 handgun, along with two third-degree counts for a prohibited weapon, a sawed-off shotgun and hollow-point bullets.
Thomas Edger faces a third-degree count of theft and a fourth-degree count for unlawful theft of a credit card.
James F. Redmond II was indicted for fourth-degree unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, a 2021 Chrysler 300.
Sherri E. Lucci was indicted on two counts of third-degree aggravated assault involving police officers in Wildwood. She also faces a fourth-degree count for obstructing the rule of law.
Thomas A. Adamcik faces a second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a Glock 9mm handgun, as well as a fourth-degree count for possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets.
Raymond W. Keller was indicted on two third-degree counts for unlawful practice of medicine and attempting to obtain a CDS by fraud. The CDS in question was diazepam. Keller also faces a fourth-degree count for impersonation.
Rosemary Papanek and Mark L. Pirrotta were jointly named in two third-degree counts for conspiracy and theft by deception. Papanek individually faces two additional third-degree counts for forgery and uttering a forged instrument.