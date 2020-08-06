ERMA - At approximately 7:06 p.m. Aug. 4, detectives from the Lower Township Police Department, with the assistance of uniformed patrol officers, conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, in the 500 block of Seashore Road, in Erma.
According to a release, two male subjects occupied the vehicle. The driver, identified as Jacob Eck, 18, of Villas, was being sought on an arrest warrant for endangering the welfare of a child. Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of the passenger in the vehicle for unrelated offenses.
Nelson Servando Ferguson was charged as being a fugitive from justice out of the state of Florida. He is wanted by Florida authorities for attempted murder charges. According to Florida authorities, he discharged a firearm into a residence, which resulted in several gunshot wounds to a woman inside the home.
Additionally, his out-of-state charges included several narcotics-related offenses, in Florida. Therefore, he is facing extradition back to that state.
During the investigation, Ferguson gave officers a false name and date of birth. When they confronted him with his actual identity, he fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody without incident.
Both men were subsequently transported to Lower Township Police Headquarters for processing. At the conclusion of their processing, they were transported to the Cape May County Correctional Center, awaiting a detention hearing and an extradition hearing respectively.
The Lower Township Police Department’s Detective Division conducted this investigation with the assistance of the Patrol Division.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.