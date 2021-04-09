Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 11 indictments April 6.  

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.    

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.  

Ryan M. Conyerswas indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl, along with two fourth-degree counts for hindering apprehension and obstruction of the administration of law. 

Brian C. Ulrichfaces two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin and methamphetamine, along with fourth-degree hindering apprehension. 

Christina L. Baalswas indicted for fourth-degree aggravated assault. 

Tracie L. Aldridgewas named in a five-count indictment, including two third-degree counts for theft and fencing, a fourth-degree count for criminal mischief, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, both in the third degree. The weapons included a loaded rifle and two crossbows. 

Justine Jenkinswas indicted on two fourth-degree counts for hindering apprehension and obstructing the administration of law. 

Joann Ericksonfaces three third-degree counts for forgery, uttering a false instrument, and theft by deception.  

Paul E. Conwaywas indicted for bail jumping, third degree, and resisting arrest, fourth degree. 

Brian C. Suleckiwas named in a four-count indictment listing third-degree aggravated assault, two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault, and obstructing the administration of law, fourth degree. 

Edwin M. Ralstonwas indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl. 

Eric J. Baez-Medina and Kilbin Rosario-Rodriguezwere indicted on one count of third-degree conspiracy. Both were also named in separate counts of third-degree theft by deception. 

Dominic A. Catarcio and Jaclyn F. Flannerywere each named in separate counts of third-degree possession of a CDS. For Catarcio, the CDS was heroin, and for Flannery, it was fentanyl. 

