VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 870 calls, averaging a total of 96 calls per day. Police also made a total of 14 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
9-28-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services – 34
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Theft – Washington Blvd. – North Cape May
9-29-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 82
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
9-30-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 58
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Narcotic Drug Laws – Hughes Ave., North Cape May
10-1-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 42
Domestic Violence Incidents 2
Narcotic Drug Laws – Hughes Ave., North Cape May
10-2-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services - 80
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Criminal Mischief – Douglass Park – North Cape May
10-3-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 3
Public Services - 50
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Burglary – E. Greenwood Ave., Villas
Weapons – Pacific Ave., North Cape May
DWI – Pacific Ave., North Cape May
10-4-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 2
Public Services - 58
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
9-28-20
- Johnny P. Rios/24, Rio Grande, NJ - Offensive Touching, Criminal Mischief
- Robert D. Davis/23, Del Haven, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
- John S. Styer/32, Rio Grande, NJ - Contempt of Court, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked
9-30-20
- Edwin O. Lopez/31, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
- Lachia E. Winch/34, Del Haven, NJ - Contempt of Court
10-1-20
- James E. Gartner Jr./25, North Cape May, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
- Joshua P. Munn/30, Caldwell, NJ - Robbery, Motor Vehicle Theft, Aggravated Assault
10-2-20
- Susan L. Kelly/57, Villas, NJ - Fugitive from Justice
- Lauren M. Huston/27, Villas, NJ – Hindering Apprehension
- Zachary J. Thompson/27, Green Creek, NJ - Contempt of Court, Hindering Own Prosecution
10-3-20
- Joshua P. Gamble/30. Rio Grande, NJ - DWI
- Rasheem T. Jones Sr./35, Villas, NJ - Aggravated Assault, Assault, Fugitive from Justice
10-4-20
- Michael D. Elder/30, Millville, NJ - Offensive Touching, Criminal Mischief
- Robert S. Bellemare/49, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.