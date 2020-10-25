LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 870 calls, averaging a total of 96 calls per day. Police also made a total of 14 arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

9-28-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services – 34

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Theft – Washington Blvd. – North Cape May

9-29-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 82

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

None

9-30-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 58

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Narcotic Drug Laws – Hughes Ave., North Cape May

10-1-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services - 42

Domestic Violence Incidents 2

Narcotic Drug Laws – Hughes Ave., North Cape May

10-2-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 14

Public Services - 80

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Criminal Mischief – Douglass Park – North Cape May

10-3-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 3

Public Services - 50

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Burglary – E. Greenwood Ave., Villas

Weapons – Pacific Ave., North Cape May

DWI – Pacific Ave., North Cape May

10-4-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 2

Public Services - 58

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

None

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

9-28-20

  • Johnny P. Rios/24, Rio Grande, NJ - Offensive Touching, Criminal Mischief
  • Robert D. Davis/23, Del Haven, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
  • John S. Styer/32, Rio Grande, NJ - Contempt of Court, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked

 9-30-20

  • Edwin O. Lopez/31, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
  • Lachia E. Winch/34, Del Haven, NJ - Contempt of Court

 10-1-20

  • James E. Gartner Jr./25, North Cape May, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
  • Joshua P. Munn/30, Caldwell, NJ - Robbery, Motor Vehicle Theft, Aggravated Assault

 10-2-20

  • Susan L. Kelly/57, Villas, NJ - Fugitive from Justice
  • Lauren M. Huston/27, Villas, NJ – Hindering Apprehension
  • Zachary J. Thompson/27, Green Creek, NJ - Contempt of Court, Hindering Own Prosecution

10-3-20

  • Joshua P. Gamble/30. Rio Grande, NJ - DWI
  • Rasheem T. Jones Sr./35, Villas, NJ - Aggravated Assault, Assault, Fugitive from Justice

 10-4-20

  • Michael D. Elder/30, Millville, NJ - Offensive Touching, Criminal Mischief
  • Robert S. Bellemare/49, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

