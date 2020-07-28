Wildwood PD Logo

WILDWOOD - The following are the adult arrests made by the City of Wildwood Police Department during the first two weeks of July.

“There were a total of 3,768 calls for service in the first two weeks of July which is an average of 269 calls per day,” said Wildwood Police Department Chief Regalbuto. Below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period:

179 Motor Vehicle Stops, 44 Motor Vehicle Accidents, 7 Driving While Intoxicated, 45 Thefts, 52  Assaults, 13 Domestic Violence, 11 Burglaries, 26 Fire Calls and 128 Medical Assists.

According to a release, in addition to the adult arrest listed here, 26 juveniles were taken into custody.

07/01/2020

Vega, Hector

 Lancaster, PA

38

Theft 

07/01/2020

Kelley, David

North Wildwood,  NJ

23

Possession of marijuana

07/01/2020

Slvsak, Stephen

Jackson, NJ

18

Underage possession of alcohol

07/02/2020

Johnson, Jahquees

Burleigh,  NJ

21

Aggravated Assault 

07/02/2020

Oglesby, Devonte

Woodbine,  NJ

23

Possession of marijuana

07/02/2020

Love, Julian

Pennsylvania PA

18

Theft

07/02/2020

Mangan, Shawn

Camden, NJ

50

Disorderly Conduct

07/03/2020

Caban, Jeremy

PHILADELPHIA,PA

22

Possession of marijuana

07/03/2020

Minich, Nicholas

Philadelphia, PA

18

Obstruction 

07/03/2020

Milburne, Charles

Lansdowne PA

25

Terroristic Threats 

07/03/2020

Distefano, Vincent

West Cape May NJ

23

Harassment 

07/03/2020

Rivera, Angelina

Philadelphia, PA

19

Simple Assault

07/03/2020

Gist, James

West Hampton, NJ

28

Disorderly Conduct 

07/03/2020

Price, Shareef

Philadelphia PA

40

Disorderly Conduct 

07/03/2020

Tanner, Thomas

Clayton NJ

29

Disorderly Conduct 

07/03/2020

Hudgins, Terrill

Philadelphia, PA

39

Contempt of Court 

07/03/2020

Carter, Quajironn

Philadelphia PA,

26

Possession of marijuana

07/03/2020

Rivera, Angelina

Philadelphia, PA

19

Disorderly Conduct

07/03/2020

Boatwright, Cornell

New Castle, DE

20

Possession of marijuana

07/03/2020

Graves, Maurice

Philadelphia, PA

29

Possession of marijuana

07/03/2020

Rodriguez, Daniel

Philadelphia, PA

33

Possession of marijuana

07/03/2020

Rosario, Christina

Philadelphia, PA

28

Possession of marijuana

07/03/2020

Lapworth, William

Cape May Ct Hs,  NJ

50

Disorderly Conduct 

07/04/2020

Bass, Brian

Philadelphia, PA

33

Possession of marijuana

07/04/2020

Moore, Michael

Philadelphia, PA

23

Possession of marijuana

07/04/2020

Rivera, Sebastian

Philadelphia, PA

22

Driving While Intoxicated  

07/04/2020

Flores, Luz

Philadelphia, PA

41

Disorderly Conduct 

07/04/2020

Ramos, Luis

Camden, NJ

32

Contempt of Court 

07/04/2020

Flynn, Alisha

Clementon, NJ

27

Possession of CDS

07/04/2020

Dwinal-Younger, Derek

Northhampton, PA

19

Possession of marijuana

07/04/2020

Houston, Platinum

Burlington, NJ

28

Possession of marijuana

07/04/2020

Harris, Barbara

Philadelphia, PA

21

Shoplifting 

07/04/2020

Hopkins, Deandre

Charlotte, North Carolina

19

 Shoplifting

07/04/2020

Hatchett, Kiesha

Philadelphia PA

23

 Shoplifting

07/04/2020

Rowe, Tyeisha

Philadelphia, PA

22

 Shoplifting

07/04/2020

Dickerson, David

Chester PA

23

Hindering Apprehension 

07/05/2020

Evans, Shareef

Philadelphia, PA

22

Unlawful Taking of Vehicle

07/04/2020

Muska, Evan

Croydon,PA

19

Disorderly Conduct 

07/05/2020

Lunn, Charles

Wildwood,  NJ

35

Disorderly Conduct 

07/05/2020

Reighn, Eric

Egg Harbor Cty,  NJ

29

Contempt of Court

07/05/2020

Reighn, Eric

Egg Harbor Cty,  NJ

29

Terroristic Threats

07/05/2020

Rice, William

Clifton HTS, PA

35

Contempt of Court 

07/05/2020

Taylor, Lisa

Clifton Heights, PA

27

Possession of CDS

07/05/2020

Price, Shareef

Philadelphia, PA

40

Disorderly Conduct 

07/05/2020

Evans, Shareef

Philadelphia, PA

22

Disorderly Conduct 

07/05/2020

Salvo, James

Schenectady, NY

49

 Shoplifting

07/05/2020

Gunning, Michael

Folsom PA,

26

Criminal Mischief 

07/05/2020

Lunn, Charles

Wildwood,  NJ

35

Disorderly Conduct 

07/05/2020

Martin, Travis

Lancaster, PA

38

Contempt of Court

07/05/2020

Tucci, Anthony

Philadelphia PA

33

Simple Assault 

07/05/2020

Tucci, Mark

Philadelphia, PA

39

Disorderly Conduct 

07/05/2020

Graves, Rashan

Chester, PA

30

Disorderly Conduct 

07/04/2020

Maluk, Peter

Staten Island, NY

25

Disorderly Conduct 

07/06/2020

Staines, Dylan

Douglassville, PA

27

Contempt of Court

07/04/2020

Chirico, Gabriel

Lititz, PA

20

Underage possession of alcohol

07/06/2020

malinsky, daniella

PHILADELPHIA,PA

18

Underage possession of alcohol

07/04/2020

Chalon, Taina

Camden, NJ

20

Underage possession of alcohol

07/03/2020

Frontado, Robert

Williamstown, NJ

19

Underage possession of alcohol

07/06/2020

Gallagher, John

Philadelphia, PA

18

Underage possession of alcohol

07/07/2020

Gonzalez, Kathleen

West Cape May NJ

29

Possession of CDS

07/07/2020 

Tolomeo, Nicholas

Philadelphia,

19

Underage possession of Acohol

07/07/2020 

Holmes, Brandon

Philadelphia, PA

20

Disorderly conduct

07/07/2020 

Morales, Mercedes

Franklinville, NJ

19

Eluding

07/07/2020 

Jones, Sage

Millville, NJ

21

Possession of a weapon

07/07/2020 

Marrero, Angel

Millville, NJ

20

Conspiracy 

07/07/2020 

Cedano, Isiah

Fountain Hill, PA

19

CDS/Possession

07/08/2020 

Gaviria, Jonathan

Elmhurst, NY

30

Possession of marijuana

07/09/2020 

Kelly, Crystal

Philadelphia, PA

40

Contempt of Court 

07/09/2020 

Mahle, Cassidy

Newtown, PA

18

Underage Possession of Alcohol

07/09/2020 

Davis, Robert

Villas,  NJ

23

Possession Paraphernalia

07/09/2020 

Ware, Maleke

Philadelphia, PA

30

Driving While Intoxicated  

07/09/2020 

Santiago, Jonathan

Freehold NJ

18

Theft

07/10/2020 

Andress, Evan

Audubon, NJ

18

Underage possession of alcohol

07/10/2020 

Santiago, Jonathan

Freehold, NJ

18

Underage possession of alcohol

07/10/2020 

Julia, Robert

Philadelphia PA

33

Hindering Apprehension 

07/10/2020 

Scott, David

Wildwood, NJ

64

Possession of CDS

07/10/2020 

Brabham, Tyree

Philadelphia, PA

18

Possession of marijuana

07/10/2020 

Tollefson, Kayla

Lebanon PA

32

Aggravated Assault 

07/11/2020 

Torres, Benjamin

Del Haven, NJ

26

Possession of marijuana

07/11/2020 

Mendez-Ruiz, Raul

Villas, NJ

26

Driving While Intoxicated  

07/10/2020 

Nam, Lois

West Nyack, NY

18

Underage possession of alcohol

07/10/2020 

Buchanan, Clare

West Nyack NY

18

Underage possession of alcohol

07/10/2020 

Blum, Kaitlyn

New City, NY

18

Underage possession of alcohol

07/10/2020 

Mele, Isabelle

West Nyack Ny

18

Underage possession of alcohol

07/10/2020 

Bernasconi, Anna

New City, NY

18

Underage possession of alcohol

07/11/2020 

Gupton, Kylill

Philadelphia, PA

20

Possession of marijuana

07/11/2020 

Messina, Alex

Glenolden PA

28

Driving While Intoxicated 

07/11/2020

Rodriquez, Jocelynn

Philadelphia, PA

25

Possession of marijuana

07/11/2020 

Carvajalino, Armando

Philadelphia, PA

30

Obstruction 

07/12/2020 

Hunter, Steven

Atlantic City, NJ

28

Obstruction 

07/12/2020 

Hines, Bryan

Horsham, PA

18

Prohibited Weapons 

07/12/2020 

Halton, Denise

Philadelphia, PA

24

Disorderly Conduct

07/12/2020 

Thomas, Fazion

Horshan, PA

20

Possession of marijuana

07/12/2020 

Wells, Arthur

Wilmington, DE

24

Disorderly Conduct 

07/12/2020 

Rothmiller, Nadjah

Philadelphia, PA

24

Disorderly Conduct 

07/12/2020 

Rothmiller, Sultannah

Philadelphia, PA

24

Disorderly Conduct

07/12/2020 

Perkins, Khaaliq

Newark, DE

25

Disorderly Conduct 

07/12/2020 

Mclaughlin, Christopher

North CAPE MAY, NJ

43

CDS/Possession

07/12/2020 

Copson, John

Villas, NJ

44

CDS/Distribution 

07/12/2020 

Mclaughlin, Christopher

NORTH CAPE MAY, NJ

43

Poss Heroin

07/12/2020 

Abraham, Khyire

Philadelphia, PA

19

Resisting Arrest/Eluding 

07/12/2020 

Medford, Deshaun

Collingdale, PA

22

Possession of marijuana

07/12/2020 

Floyd, Robert

Philadelphia, PA

25

Possession of marijuana

07/12/2020 

Wilson, Kyle

Trenton, NJ

37

Burglary 

07/13/2020 

Craig, Jayquan

Sharon Hill, PA

19

Fugitive from Justice

07/13/2020

Oneill-Santiago, Angel

Philadelphia PA

27

CDS/Possession: Influence 

07/13/2020 

Hoffmann, Gregory

Springfield, PA

61

Contempt of Court 

07/13/2020 

Scarborough, Quadir

Hatboro PA

20

Underage possession of alcohol

07/14/2020 

Keebler, Nerina

Burlington,  NJ

19

Possession of marijuana

07/14/2020 

Baxter, Zahshawn

Somerdale NJ

18

Possession of marijuana

07/14/2020 

Goldsmith, Rocky

Marlton, NJ

18

Driving While Intoxicated  

07/14/2020 

Centeno-Silva, Joshue

Philadelphia, PA

25

Possession of marijuana

07/14/2020 

Rivera, Samuel

Philadelphia, PA

22

Unlawful Possess Weapon

07/14/2020 

Ali, Tamara

Philadelphia, PA

38

Disorderly Conduct 

07/04/2020 

Howley, Paul

Oaklyn, NJ

25

OpenDisplay of Alcohol in Public

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.

