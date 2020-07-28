WILDWOOD - The following are the adult arrests made by the City of Wildwood Police Department during the first two weeks of July.
“There were a total of 3,768 calls for service in the first two weeks of July which is an average of 269 calls per day,” said Wildwood Police Department Chief Regalbuto. Below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period:
179 Motor Vehicle Stops, 44 Motor Vehicle Accidents, 7 Driving While Intoxicated, 45 Thefts, 52 Assaults, 13 Domestic Violence, 11 Burglaries, 26 Fire Calls and 128 Medical Assists.
According to a release, in addition to the adult arrest listed here, 26 juveniles were taken into custody.
07/01/2020
Vega, Hector
Lancaster, PA
38
Theft
07/01/2020
Kelley, David
North Wildwood, NJ
23
Possession of marijuana
07/01/2020
Slvsak, Stephen
Jackson, NJ
18
Underage possession of alcohol
07/02/2020
Johnson, Jahquees
Burleigh, NJ
21
Aggravated Assault
07/02/2020
Oglesby, Devonte
Woodbine, NJ
23
Possession of marijuana
07/02/2020
Love, Julian
Pennsylvania PA
18
Theft
07/02/2020
Mangan, Shawn
Camden, NJ
50
Disorderly Conduct
07/03/2020
Caban, Jeremy
PHILADELPHIA,PA
22
Possession of marijuana
07/03/2020
Minich, Nicholas
Philadelphia, PA
18
Obstruction
07/03/2020
Milburne, Charles
Lansdowne PA
25
Terroristic Threats
07/03/2020
Distefano, Vincent
West Cape May NJ
23
Harassment
07/03/2020
Rivera, Angelina
Philadelphia, PA
19
Simple Assault
07/03/2020
Gist, James
West Hampton, NJ
28
Disorderly Conduct
07/03/2020
Price, Shareef
Philadelphia PA
40
Disorderly Conduct
07/03/2020
Tanner, Thomas
Clayton NJ
29
Disorderly Conduct
07/03/2020
Hudgins, Terrill
Philadelphia, PA
39
Contempt of Court
07/03/2020
Carter, Quajironn
Philadelphia PA,
26
Possession of marijuana
07/03/2020
Rivera, Angelina
Philadelphia, PA
19
Disorderly Conduct
07/03/2020
Boatwright, Cornell
New Castle, DE
20
Possession of marijuana
07/03/2020
Graves, Maurice
Philadelphia, PA
29
Possession of marijuana
07/03/2020
Rodriguez, Daniel
Philadelphia, PA
33
Possession of marijuana
07/03/2020
Rosario, Christina
Philadelphia, PA
28
Possession of marijuana
07/03/2020
Lapworth, William
Cape May Ct Hs, NJ
50
Disorderly Conduct
07/04/2020
Bass, Brian
Philadelphia, PA
33
Possession of marijuana
07/04/2020
Moore, Michael
Philadelphia, PA
23
Possession of marijuana
07/04/2020
Rivera, Sebastian
Philadelphia, PA
22
Driving While Intoxicated
07/04/2020
Flores, Luz
Philadelphia, PA
41
Disorderly Conduct
07/04/2020
Ramos, Luis
Camden, NJ
32
Contempt of Court
07/04/2020
Flynn, Alisha
Clementon, NJ
27
Possession of CDS
07/04/2020
Dwinal-Younger, Derek
Northhampton, PA
19
Possession of marijuana
07/04/2020
Houston, Platinum
Burlington, NJ
28
Possession of marijuana
07/04/2020
Harris, Barbara
Philadelphia, PA
21
Shoplifting
07/04/2020
Hopkins, Deandre
Charlotte, North Carolina
19
Shoplifting
07/04/2020
Hatchett, Kiesha
Philadelphia PA
23
Shoplifting
07/04/2020
Rowe, Tyeisha
Philadelphia, PA
22
Shoplifting
07/04/2020
Dickerson, David
Chester PA
23
Hindering Apprehension
07/05/2020
Evans, Shareef
Philadelphia, PA
22
Unlawful Taking of Vehicle
07/04/2020
Muska, Evan
Croydon,PA
19
Disorderly Conduct
07/05/2020
Lunn, Charles
Wildwood, NJ
35
Disorderly Conduct
07/05/2020
Reighn, Eric
Egg Harbor Cty, NJ
29
Contempt of Court
07/05/2020
Reighn, Eric
Egg Harbor Cty, NJ
29
Terroristic Threats
07/05/2020
Rice, William
Clifton HTS, PA
35
Contempt of Court
07/05/2020
Taylor, Lisa
Clifton Heights, PA
27
Possession of CDS
07/05/2020
Price, Shareef
Philadelphia, PA
40
Disorderly Conduct
07/05/2020
Evans, Shareef
Philadelphia, PA
22
Disorderly Conduct
07/05/2020
Salvo, James
Schenectady, NY
49
Shoplifting
07/05/2020
Gunning, Michael
Folsom PA,
26
Criminal Mischief
07/05/2020
Lunn, Charles
Wildwood, NJ
35
Disorderly Conduct
07/05/2020
Martin, Travis
Lancaster, PA
38
Contempt of Court
07/05/2020
Tucci, Anthony
Philadelphia PA
33
Simple Assault
07/05/2020
Tucci, Mark
Philadelphia, PA
39
Disorderly Conduct
07/05/2020
Graves, Rashan
Chester, PA
30
Disorderly Conduct
07/04/2020
Maluk, Peter
Staten Island, NY
25
Disorderly Conduct
07/06/2020
Staines, Dylan
Douglassville, PA
27
Contempt of Court
07/04/2020
Chirico, Gabriel
Lititz, PA
20
Underage possession of alcohol
07/06/2020
malinsky, daniella
PHILADELPHIA,PA
18
Underage possession of alcohol
07/04/2020
Chalon, Taina
Camden, NJ
20
Underage possession of alcohol
07/03/2020
Frontado, Robert
Williamstown, NJ
19
Underage possession of alcohol
07/06/2020
Gallagher, John
Philadelphia, PA
18
Underage possession of alcohol
07/07/2020
Gonzalez, Kathleen
West Cape May NJ
29
Possession of CDS
07/07/2020
Tolomeo, Nicholas
Philadelphia,
19
Underage possession of Acohol
07/07/2020
Holmes, Brandon
Philadelphia, PA
20
Disorderly conduct
07/07/2020
Morales, Mercedes
Franklinville, NJ
19
Eluding
07/07/2020
Jones, Sage
Millville, NJ
21
Possession of a weapon
07/07/2020
Marrero, Angel
Millville, NJ
20
Conspiracy
07/07/2020
Cedano, Isiah
Fountain Hill, PA
19
CDS/Possession
07/08/2020
Gaviria, Jonathan
Elmhurst, NY
30
Possession of marijuana
07/09/2020
Kelly, Crystal
Philadelphia, PA
40
Contempt of Court
07/09/2020
Mahle, Cassidy
Newtown, PA
18
Underage Possession of Alcohol
07/09/2020
Davis, Robert
Villas, NJ
23
Possession Paraphernalia
07/09/2020
Ware, Maleke
Philadelphia, PA
30
Driving While Intoxicated
07/09/2020
Santiago, Jonathan
Freehold NJ
18
Theft
07/10/2020
Andress, Evan
Audubon, NJ
18
Underage possession of alcohol
07/10/2020
Santiago, Jonathan
Freehold, NJ
18
Underage possession of alcohol
07/10/2020
Julia, Robert
Philadelphia PA
33
Hindering Apprehension
07/10/2020
Scott, David
Wildwood, NJ
64
Possession of CDS
07/10/2020
Brabham, Tyree
Philadelphia, PA
18
Possession of marijuana
07/10/2020
Tollefson, Kayla
Lebanon PA
32
Aggravated Assault
07/11/2020
Torres, Benjamin
Del Haven, NJ
26
Possession of marijuana
07/11/2020
Mendez-Ruiz, Raul
Villas, NJ
26
Driving While Intoxicated
07/10/2020
Nam, Lois
West Nyack, NY
18
Underage possession of alcohol
07/10/2020
Buchanan, Clare
West Nyack NY
18
Underage possession of alcohol
07/10/2020
Blum, Kaitlyn
New City, NY
18
Underage possession of alcohol
07/10/2020
Mele, Isabelle
West Nyack Ny
18
Underage possession of alcohol
07/10/2020
Bernasconi, Anna
New City, NY
18
Underage possession of alcohol
07/11/2020
Gupton, Kylill
Philadelphia, PA
20
Possession of marijuana
07/11/2020
Messina, Alex
Glenolden PA
28
Driving While Intoxicated
07/11/2020
Rodriquez, Jocelynn
Philadelphia, PA
25
Possession of marijuana
07/11/2020
Carvajalino, Armando
Philadelphia, PA
30
Obstruction
07/12/2020
Hunter, Steven
Atlantic City, NJ
28
Obstruction
07/12/2020
Hines, Bryan
Horsham, PA
18
Prohibited Weapons
07/12/2020
Halton, Denise
Philadelphia, PA
24
Disorderly Conduct
07/12/2020
Thomas, Fazion
Horshan, PA
20
Possession of marijuana
07/12/2020
Wells, Arthur
Wilmington, DE
24
Disorderly Conduct
07/12/2020
Rothmiller, Nadjah
Philadelphia, PA
24
Disorderly Conduct
07/12/2020
Rothmiller, Sultannah
Philadelphia, PA
24
Disorderly Conduct
07/12/2020
Perkins, Khaaliq
Newark, DE
25
Disorderly Conduct
07/12/2020
Mclaughlin, Christopher
North CAPE MAY, NJ
43
CDS/Possession
07/12/2020
Copson, John
Villas, NJ
44
CDS/Distribution
07/12/2020
Mclaughlin, Christopher
NORTH CAPE MAY, NJ
43
Poss Heroin
07/12/2020
Abraham, Khyire
Philadelphia, PA
19
Resisting Arrest/Eluding
07/12/2020
Medford, Deshaun
Collingdale, PA
22
Possession of marijuana
07/12/2020
Floyd, Robert
Philadelphia, PA
25
Possession of marijuana
07/12/2020
Wilson, Kyle
Trenton, NJ
37
Burglary
07/13/2020
Craig, Jayquan
Sharon Hill, PA
19
Fugitive from Justice
07/13/2020
Oneill-Santiago, Angel
Philadelphia PA
27
CDS/Possession: Influence
07/13/2020
Hoffmann, Gregory
Springfield, PA
61
Contempt of Court
07/13/2020
Scarborough, Quadir
Hatboro PA
20
Underage possession of alcohol
07/14/2020
Keebler, Nerina
Burlington, NJ
19
Possession of marijuana
07/14/2020
Baxter, Zahshawn
Somerdale NJ
18
Possession of marijuana
07/14/2020
Goldsmith, Rocky
Marlton, NJ
18
Driving While Intoxicated
07/14/2020
Centeno-Silva, Joshue
Philadelphia, PA
25
Possession of marijuana
07/14/2020
Rivera, Samuel
Philadelphia, PA
22
Unlawful Possess Weapon
07/14/2020
Ali, Tamara
Philadelphia, PA
38
Disorderly Conduct
07/04/2020
Howley, Paul
Oaklyn, NJ
25
OpenDisplay of Alcohol in Public
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.