ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 24 indictments Oct. 5.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Hector L. Maymi-Benitez was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault, along with third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon - a bat.
Erik N. James faces two counts of aggravated assault, one in the third degree and one in the second degree. The indictment also contains a third-degree count for making terroristic threats.
Michael J. Clauso has been in the Cape May County Correctional Facility since June 10 on six charges, including robbery and theft. He faces an additional indictment for fourth-degree criminal mischief.
The indictment states that Clauso damaged jail property valued at greater than $500 in July. A check found that Clauso remains lodged at the facility.
Jeremy W. Sylvester was indicted for third-degree bail jumping because he allegedly failed to appear for a hearing on charges of possession of a CDS. Sylvester is now being lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Adam M. Swift and Stacy A. Gallagher were jointly indicted on three third-degree counts for possession of a CDS – cocaine, methamphetamine and tapentadol, an opioid pain medication.
William Newmiller was indicted for failure to make a required disposition, third degree.
Michael Whaley, Brian Gonzalez, Sandra Morgan, Sean Reynolds, Kelvin Claudo, and Amanda Murray were indicted separately for third-degree possession of a CDS. All face one count except for Morgan and Claudo, who face two counts, and Murray who was named in three counts.
Robert Harry allegedly caused over $2,000 in property damage and now faces an indictment for third-degree criminal mischief. The indictment also contains a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon - a bow and arrow.
Lashaunda McClain was indicted for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Nelson Dice faces a fourth-degree count for stalking.
Melissa Rosenthal was indicted for second-degree eluding police and third-degree possession of a CDS - cocaine.
Matthew Dilodovico was named in a two-count indictment for possession of a CDS - methamphetamine - in the third degree and hindering apprehension in the fourth degree.
Alexa James and Christopher Rose face a 10-count indictment. They are charged with second-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute and conspiracy, both counts in the second degree.
They also jointly face two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS - methamphetamine and fentanyl - along with fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.
The two are also accused of third-degree money laundering and two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon while committing certain CDS crimes.
Two fourth-degree certain person counts name only James and are related to a 2016 conviction in Cumberland County for possession of a CDS.
James Vernon was indicted for third-degree burglary and two counts of fourth-degree theft.
Stephen P. McNally faces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child, along with aggravated assault in the third degree.
Nathaniel R. Richardson was indicted for fourth-degree contempt after he allegedly disobeyed a pretrial release order in a case where he is accused of stalking and domestic violence. Richardson is now lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Juan Melchor Viruel-Garcia faces a third-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child and a fourth-degree count for criminal sexual contact.
Wilmer A. De La Cruz was named in a single count for second-degree aggravated assault.
Bryan Claudio-Reyes, Sherri L. Schultz, and Steven Harpel were named in a 21-count indictment.
Schultz and Harpel are jointly named in two counts for third-degree possession of a CDS - methamphetamine and fentanyl.
All other counts are for Claudio-Reyes individually. He faces three counts of possession of a CDS in the third degree, two counts of intent to distribute in the second degree, a separate count for intent to distribute in the third degree, four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, one fourth-degree count for prohibited weapon, four counts of possession of a weapon while committing certain CDS crimes, and four counts of certain person.
The weapons involved were all knives of various types, along with a machete. The certain person charges arose because of a previous conviction for distribution of a CDS, in 2016.
Claudio-Reyes is currently lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.