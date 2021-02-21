WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Feb. 19 concluded the investigation into a carjacking that occurred the previous week, with the arrest of James Johnson, 47, of Wildwood, who was determined to be the final person involved in the incident.
According to a release, at the time of his arrest, Johnson was found to be in possession of a .380 semi-automatic handgun, hollow-point ammunition, multiple knives, and suspected heroin and marijuana.
Johnson’s charges related to the carjacking, which occurred on Feb. 12, include carjacking (first degree), theft of a motor vehicle (third degree), possession of controlled dangerous substance (CDS)/ heroin (third degree), possession of CDS/heroin with intent to distribute (second degree), theft of CDS (third degree), conspiracy to commit carjacking (second degree), conspiracy to commit theft of a motor vehicle (third degree), and conspiracy to commit theft of CDS (third degree).
Additional charges stemming from Johnson’s arrest include unlawful possession of a handgun (second degree), possession of hollow-point ammunition (fourt degree), certain person not to possess a weapon/firearm (second degree), certain person not to possess a weapon/knife (fourth degree), possession of CDS/heroin (third degree), and possession of CDS/marijuana (disorderly person offense).
These charges were placed on warrant complaints, and Johnson was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.