The Ocean City Police Department, as of Sept. 7, is attempting to identify a suspect (above) in relation to an assault that occurred Sept. 5.

 Courtesy of the Ocean City Police Department Facebook page

OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Police Department Detective Bureau, as of Sept. 7, is investigating an assault that occurred Sept. 5, at 11:45 a.m., in the area of 18th Street and Central Avenue.

According to the Ocean City Police Department Facebook page, the pictured suspect is wanted in relation to the investigation. The suspect is a white male, approximately 50 to 60 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 230 pounds. The suspect is operating a newer model, black colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, bearing an unknown Pennsylvania license plate.

Those who can identify the suspect are asked to contact Detective Matt Crowley, at (609) 525-9133 or mcc@ocnj.us, or Sgt. Dan Lancaster, at (609) 525-9128 or dlancaster@ocnj.us. Those who call can remain anonymous.

