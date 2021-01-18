WILDWOOD - At approximately 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17, members of the Wildwood Police Department Uniform Patrol Division conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 100 west block of Poplar Avenue, in Wildwood.
According to a release, at the time of the motor vehicle stop, the driver was identified as Daniel Thomas, 30, of Rio Grande, and the passenger was identified as David Fessler, 40, of Cape May.
During the investigation, information was developed resulting in the search of the interior of the motor vehicle, along with the physical search of Thomas and Fessler.
During the search, distribution quantities of narcotics, specifically 200 folds/bags of heroin and narcotics paraphernalia, were recovered. Additionally, seized in connection to the search were illegally possessed weapons, identified as two spring assisted folding knives and a conductive energy device (taser).
The controlled dangerous substances recovered in the investigation were prepackaged for street-level sales/distribution and had an estimated street value of $2,000.
As a result of the investigation, Thomas was charged with possession of heroin (a crime of the third degree), possession of a weapon (a crime of the fourth degree) possession of narcotics paraphernalia (a disorderly person's offense), and possession of a hypodermic syringe (a disorderly person's offense).
Fessler was charged with possession of heroin (a crime of the third degree), possession of heroin with intent to distribute (a crime of the third degree), possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property (a crime of the third degree), possession of heroin with intent to distribute 500 feet of certain public property (a crime of the second degree), possession of a weapon, two counts (crimes of the fourth degree), certain person not to possess weapons (a crime of the fourth degree,) possession of narcotics paraphernalia (a disorderly person's offense) and possession of a hypodermic syringe (a disorderly person's offense).
Consequently, after the investigation, Thomas’ and Fessler’s criminal charges were issued on criminal summons complaints, and they were released, pending a future court appearance. This decision to release the defendants was under the Attorney General Guidelines, promulgated in connection with the Criminal Justice Reform Policies and Directives.