VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,029 calls, averaging a total of 147 calls per day.
According to a release from the department, police also made a total of 10 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
8-30-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services – 72
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Simple Assault – Route 9, Erma
8-31-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 17
Public Services - 139
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Jonathan Hoffman Rd., Cold Spring
DWI – Route 9 & Fairway Dr., Cape May
9-1-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 26
Public Services - 61
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
None
9-2-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 15
Public Services - 98
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Douglass Park, North Cape May
Theft – Bay Ave., Villas
Theft – Mathemek St., Fishing Creek
Fraud – Hatteras Dr., Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas
9-3-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 50
Public Services - 84
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Roseann Ave. & Croydon Dr., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Pilgrim Plaza, North Cape May
9-4-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 73
Public Services - 91
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
9-5-22
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 39
Public Services - 61
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Narcotic Drug Laws – Howland Ave., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Pine St., Fishing Creek
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
8-31-21
- Davon W. Jackson/23, Erma, NJ - Obstruction
- Dawn M. Carlson/53, Rio Grande, NJ - DWI
9-2-21
- Daniel P. O’Connell 3rd/22, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
- William E. Shifflett/30, Villas, NJ - DWI
9-3-21
- Thomas J. O’Conner/41, Villas, NJ – Criminal Trespass
9-5-21
- Sierra R. Deweese/31, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Daniel J. Craver/47, Cape May Court House, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
- Owen H. Shelton/35, Cape May Court House, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.