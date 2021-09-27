LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,029 calls, averaging a total of 147 calls per day. 

According to a release from the department, police also made a total of 10 arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

8-30-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services – 72

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Simple Assault – Route 9, Erma

8-31-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 17

Public Services - 139

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Jonathan Hoffman Rd., Cold Spring

DWI – Route 9 & Fairway Dr., Cape May

9-1-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 26

Public Services - 61

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

None

9-2-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 15

Public Services - 98

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Douglass Park, North Cape May

Theft – Bay Ave., Villas

Theft – Mathemek St., Fishing Creek

Fraud – Hatteras Dr., Cold Spring

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas

9-3-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 50

Public Services - 84

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Roseann Ave. & Croydon Dr., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Pilgrim Plaza, North Cape May

9-4-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 73

Public Services - 91

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

None

9-5-22  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 39

Public Services - 61

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Narcotic Drug Laws – Howland Ave., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Pine St., Fishing Creek

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

8-31-21

  • Davon W. Jackson/23, Erma, NJ - Obstruction
  • Dawn M. Carlson/53, Rio Grande, NJ - DWI 

9-2-21

  • Daniel P. O’Connell 3rd/22, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • William E. Shifflett/30, Villas, NJ - DWI

9-3-21

  • Thomas J. O’Conner/41, Villas, NJ – Criminal Trespass 

9-5-21

  • Sierra R. Deweese/31, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • Daniel J. Craver/47, Cape May Court House, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
  • Owen H. Shelton/35, Cape May Court House, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

