MTPD Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - During February 2021. the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 2,873 calls for service, averaging 102 per day. 

According to a release, during the month, 23 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service that occurred during the month:

Monday, February 1, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Shunpike Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, Rio Grande

Tuesday, February 2, 2021:

Fire Call - Golf Club Road, Burleigh

Threats - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - South 15th Street, Del Haven

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Harassment - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Wednesday, February 3, 2021:

Fire Call - South Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Harassment - Dory Drive, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Thursday, February 4, 2021:

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Assault - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Tractor Supply Company, Rio Grande

Friday, February 5, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Bayberry Drive, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - South 5th Street, Rio Grande

DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Saturday, February 6, 2021:

Fraud - Lehigh Avenue, Del Haven

Criminal Mischief - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande

Sunday, February 7, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Monday, February 8, 2021:

Kidnapping - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, February 9, 2021:

Shoplifting - Family Dollar, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Lowes, Rio Grande

Fraud - Pershing Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Wednesday, February 10, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, February 11, 2021:

Theft - Bike Path, CMCH

DWI - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Saturday, February 13, 2021:

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, February 14, 2021:

DWI - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Monday, February 15, 2021:

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Weapons Offense - East Main Street, Whitesboro

Tuesday, February 16, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Grassy Sounds

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, February 17, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Thursday, February 18, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Fraud - Eldridge Road, CMCH

Theft - West Secluded Lane, Rio Grande

Friday, February 19, 2021:

Harassment - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande

Fraud - Gibbs Street, Whitesboro

Missing Person - Church Road, Rio Grande

Saturday, February 20, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek  

Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Moore Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Sunday, February 21, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Monday, February 22, 2021:

Fraud - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton

Theft - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Fire Call - North 2nd Street, Rio Grande

Tuesday, February 23, 2021:

Missing Person - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Holly Drive, Rio Grande

Wednesday, February 24, 2021:

Fire Call - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Harassment - Wayne Avenue, CMCH

MV Burglary - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Missing Person - Pennsylvania Avenue, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Burglary - West Secluded Lane, Rio Grande

Threats - Route 9 North, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande

Theft - Pennsylvania Avenue, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, February 25, 2021:

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Ulta Beauty, Rio Grande

Friday, February 26, 2021:

Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Goshen Road, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, February 27, 2021:

Theft - Cresse Street, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Fraud - Canterbury Way, Burleigh

Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Sunday, February 28, 2021:

Theft - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Cherry Street, Burleigh

Fire Call - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - 4th Avenue, CMCH

February 2021 Arrest Report

Ryan J. Bergman, 37, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on February 2nd by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Defiant Trespassing.

Antionette E. Cheeks, 40, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on February 4th by Corporal Pastore on an Active Warrant.

Robert G. Kassinger, 31, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on February 5th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe and Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.

Jennifer L. Dulio, 42, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on February 5th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Theft.

Carol Guizio, 69, from Vineland, NJ was arrested on February 5th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Bradford A. Artis, 26, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on February 6th by Detective Saettler and charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangering Welfare of Children and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.

Shannon L. Artis, 38, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on February 6th by Detective Saettler and charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangering Welfare of Children and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.

Thomas K. McNemar, 36, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on February 6th by Patrolman Schrader and charged with Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct and Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs.

Katrina Fabio, 30, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on February 6th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Jeannie Cahill, 64, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on February 7th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self.

Gustavo Gael Mazariegos-Palaci, 46, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on February 11th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Lisa Jane Griner, 28, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on February 12th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Michael A. Palardy, 51, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on February 14th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Amanda J. Troupe, 31, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on February 15th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Theft.

Juan J. Burgos, 42, from Edgewood, NJ was arrested on February 17th by Corporal Norton and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possessing a Weapon While Committing a CDS Crime and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons.

David Matthews, 51, from Ocean City, NJ was arrested on February 18th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Theft of Property and Credit Card Theft.

Dennis N. Herron, 57, from Villas, NJ was arrested on February 18th by Patrolman Jones on an Active Warrant.

Andrew P. Clark, 36, from Mays Landing, NJ was arrested on February 19th by Corporal Pastore on an Active Warrant and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another.

Jonathan B. Murphy, 40, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on February 19th by Patrolman Mihal on Active Warrants and charged with False Imprisonment, Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.

Samuel A. Ruiz, 38, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on February 22nd by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs.

James Burton, 41, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on February 24th by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Driving While Suspended.

Irene Burke, 68, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on February 25th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Shoplifting.

Andrew M. Enman, 33, from Erma, NJ was arrested on February 26th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes, Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments