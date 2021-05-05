COURT HOUSE - During February 2021. the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 2,873 calls for service, averaging 102 per day.
According to a release, during the month, 23 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service that occurred during the month:
Monday, February 1, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Shunpike Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, Rio Grande
Tuesday, February 2, 2021:
Fire Call - Golf Club Road, Burleigh
Threats - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - South 15th Street, Del Haven
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Harassment - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Wednesday, February 3, 2021:
Fire Call - South Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Harassment - Dory Drive, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Thursday, February 4, 2021:
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Assault - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Tractor Supply Company, Rio Grande
Friday, February 5, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Bayberry Drive, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - South 5th Street, Rio Grande
DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Saturday, February 6, 2021:
Fraud - Lehigh Avenue, Del Haven
Criminal Mischief - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande
Sunday, February 7, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Monday, February 8, 2021:
Kidnapping - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, February 9, 2021:
Shoplifting - Family Dollar, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Lowes, Rio Grande
Fraud - Pershing Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Wednesday, February 10, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, February 11, 2021:
Theft - Bike Path, CMCH
DWI - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Saturday, February 13, 2021:
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, February 14, 2021:
DWI - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Monday, February 15, 2021:
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Weapons Offense - East Main Street, Whitesboro
Tuesday, February 16, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Grassy Sounds
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, February 17, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Thursday, February 18, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Fraud - Eldridge Road, CMCH
Theft - West Secluded Lane, Rio Grande
Friday, February 19, 2021:
Harassment - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande
Fraud - Gibbs Street, Whitesboro
Missing Person - Church Road, Rio Grande
Saturday, February 20, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Moore Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Sunday, February 21, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Monday, February 22, 2021:
Fraud - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton
Theft - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Fire Call - North 2nd Street, Rio Grande
Tuesday, February 23, 2021:
Missing Person - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Holly Drive, Rio Grande
Wednesday, February 24, 2021:
Fire Call - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Harassment - Wayne Avenue, CMCH
MV Burglary - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Missing Person - Pennsylvania Avenue, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Burglary - West Secluded Lane, Rio Grande
Threats - Route 9 North, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande
Theft - Pennsylvania Avenue, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, February 25, 2021:
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Ulta Beauty, Rio Grande
Friday, February 26, 2021:
Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Goshen Road, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, February 27, 2021:
Theft - Cresse Street, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Fraud - Canterbury Way, Burleigh
Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Sunday, February 28, 2021:
Theft - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Cherry Street, Burleigh
Fire Call - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - 4th Avenue, CMCH
February 2021 Arrest Report
Ryan J. Bergman, 37, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on February 2nd by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Antionette E. Cheeks, 40, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on February 4th by Corporal Pastore on an Active Warrant.
Robert G. Kassinger, 31, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on February 5th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe and Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.
Jennifer L. Dulio, 42, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on February 5th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Theft.
Carol Guizio, 69, from Vineland, NJ was arrested on February 5th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Bradford A. Artis, 26, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on February 6th by Detective Saettler and charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangering Welfare of Children and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.
Shannon L. Artis, 38, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on February 6th by Detective Saettler and charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangering Welfare of Children and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.
Thomas K. McNemar, 36, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on February 6th by Patrolman Schrader and charged with Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct and Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs.
Katrina Fabio, 30, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on February 6th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Jeannie Cahill, 64, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on February 7th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self.
Gustavo Gael Mazariegos-Palaci, 46, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on February 11th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Lisa Jane Griner, 28, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on February 12th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Michael A. Palardy, 51, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on February 14th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Amanda J. Troupe, 31, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on February 15th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Theft.
Juan J. Burgos, 42, from Edgewood, NJ was arrested on February 17th by Corporal Norton and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possessing a Weapon While Committing a CDS Crime and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons.
David Matthews, 51, from Ocean City, NJ was arrested on February 18th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Theft of Property and Credit Card Theft.
Dennis N. Herron, 57, from Villas, NJ was arrested on February 18th by Patrolman Jones on an Active Warrant.
Andrew P. Clark, 36, from Mays Landing, NJ was arrested on February 19th by Corporal Pastore on an Active Warrant and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another.
Jonathan B. Murphy, 40, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on February 19th by Patrolman Mihal on Active Warrants and charged with False Imprisonment, Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.
Samuel A. Ruiz, 38, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on February 22nd by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs.
James Burton, 41, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on February 24th by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Driving While Suspended.
Irene Burke, 68, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on February 25th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Shoplifting.
Andrew M. Enman, 33, from Erma, NJ was arrested on February 26th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes, Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.