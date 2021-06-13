LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

HIGBEE BEACH - Lower Township Police were called to a report of a suspicious person with a firearm at Higbee Beach.  

According to a release, officers received a report of a man with a handgun and hatchet in his waistband walking around towards the parking lot amongst other tourists. Officers arrived on the scene and were able to locate the suspect at the beach entrance.  

The suspect was safely taken into custody, and the firearm was located, along with suspected CDS. 

