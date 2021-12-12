ERMA - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 870 calls, averaging a total of 125 calls per day. Police also made a total of 8 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
11-22-21
Non-Criminal Incidents -2
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services – 79
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – Route 9, Erma
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
DWI – Shunpike & Breakwater Rds., Erma
11-23-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 22
Public Services - 59
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Fraud – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
DWI – Route 47, Shawcrest
11-24-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services - 69
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Villas
DWI – Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May
11-25-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 77
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
No Arrests
11-26-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services - 123
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
No Arrests
11-27-21
Non-Criminal Incidents -3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 28
Public Services - 108
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
No Arrests
11-28-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services - 110
Domestic Violence Incidents - 4
Theft – Tulip Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Heidi Ave., North Cape May
Weekly Adult Arrest Report:
11-22-21
Andre S. Parylak, 29, North Cape May, NJ – Contempt of Court
Christopher J. Jastremski, 35, Wildwood, NJ – DWI
11-23-21
Jason T. Seddon, 42, North Cape May, NJ - Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Diane A. Standen, 59, Broomall, PA - DWI
Kyle J. Cutlip, 30, Goshen, NJ – Disorderly Conduct
11-24-21
Gregory J. Morrone, 62, North Cape May, NJ - DWI
11-25-21
John T. Matthews, 32, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court, Simple Assault
11-28-21
Michael Guzzi, 30, Franklinville, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Stalking in Violation of Court Order