ERMA - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 870 calls, averaging a total of 125 calls per day. Police also made a total of 8 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

11-22-21

Non-Criminal Incidents -2

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services – 79

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Simple Assault – Route 9, Erma

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

DWI – Shunpike & Breakwater Rds., Erma

11-23-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 22

Public Services - 59

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Fraud – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

DWI – Route 47, Shawcrest

11-24-21 

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services - 69

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Villas

DWI – Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May 

11-25-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 77

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

No Arrests 

11-26-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 14

Public Services - 123

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

No Arrests

11-27-21

Non-Criminal Incidents -3

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 28

Public Services - 108

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

No Arrests

11-28-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 14

Public Services - 110

Domestic Violence Incidents - 4

Theft – Tulip Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Heidi Ave., North Cape May

Weekly Adult Arrest Report:

11-22-21

Andre S. Parylak, 29, North Cape May, NJ – Contempt of Court

Christopher J. Jastremski, 35, Wildwood, NJ – DWI

11-23-21

Jason T. Seddon, 42, North Cape May, NJ - Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Diane A. Standen, 59, Broomall, PA - DWI

Kyle J. Cutlip, 30, Goshen, NJ – Disorderly Conduct

11-24-21

Gregory J. Morrone, 62, North Cape May, NJ - DWI

11-25-21

John T. Matthews, 32, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court, Simple Assault

11-28-21

Michael Guzzi, 30, Franklinville, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Stalking in Violation of Court Order

