Cape May police say the pictured subjects are wanted in connection to an April 17 shoplifting incident that happened at the Washington Street Mall.

 Provided

CAPE MAY - Police are, for the second time in within two weeks, asking for the public's help to identify suspected Washington Street Mall shoplifters.

According to a release, the incident happened on April 17.  

Police are looking for two subjects, a white male and a white female.  

Those who can identify the suspects are urged to contact the Cape May Police Department, at 609-884-9500. 

