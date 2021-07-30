SOUTH DENNIS - A judge ruled that attorneys can begin reviewing school investigation records in the case of a Dennis Township teacher charged for allegedly striking a student, the Press of Atlantic City reports.
Dawn Stadler, 57, of Petersburg, a teacher at Dennis Township Primary School, appeared via videoconference before municipal Judge JamesBirchmeier July 29.
Stadler was charged May 11 with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child after two classroom aides told Dennis Superintendent Susan Speirs they witnessed Stadler strike a 4-year-old student with autism in the head March 9 in retaliation for the student pushing her, according to the Press of Atlantic City.
Stadler's attorney, Robert Agre, filed two motions - one to review school investigatory records, which was approved, and anotherto review investigatory records from the state Department of Children and Families' Division of Child Protection and Permanency, which was denied.
Birchmeier said Agre could refile the second motion at a later date, as it was too early and the attorneys had not yet received discovery.
Municipal Prosecutor Patrick Martin noted he submitted a request for the discovery in the case to New Jersey State Police (NJSP) May 13. He said he had yet to receive a response.
Martin said there would likely be two witnesses, the classroom aids, and the student, who is mostly nonverbal, would probably not testify.
A new status conference date is expected after the attorneys receive discovery.
