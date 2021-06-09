Wildwood PD Logo

WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Police Department June 6, at approximately 7:40 p.m., received a 911 call, in which the caller made a threat directed at amusement piers on the Wildwoods Boardwalk. 

According to a release, due to the nature of the threat, the piers were evacuated, as a precautionary measure. 

With the assistance of units from the Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department, Cape May County Sheriff’s Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Ocean City Police Department, New Jersey State Police, and the Cape May County CBRNE Unit, the area was ultimately deemed safe, and the evacuations were lifted at approximately 12:30 a.m. June 7. 

