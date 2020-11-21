COURT HOUSE - During the week of Oct. 5-11th, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 770 calls for service, averaging 110 per day.
According to a release, during the week a total of 5 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, October 5, 2020:
MV Burglary - Mimosa Drive, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Peach Tree Road, Rio Grande
Theft - Arbutus Court, Goshen
Theft - Kimble Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Theft - Geneva Avenue, Del Haven
Burglary - King Street, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
MV Burglary - Kimble Avenue, Rio Grande
Tuesday, October 6, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Criminal Mischief - Dogwood Drive, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven
Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - East Secluded Lane, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, October 8, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Theft - East Main Street, Whitesboro
Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, Goshen
DWI - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Friday, October 9, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Weapons Offense - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Weapons Offense - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Forgery - South 9th Street, Del Haven
Fraud - Secluded Hollow Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Dias Creek
Saturday, October 10, 2020:
Harassment - Goshen Road, CMCH
Fraud - Pershing Avenue, Burleigh
Missing Person - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Threats - Shunpike Road, CMCH
Sunday, October 11, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Old Avalon Boulevard, Avalon Manor
Fire Call - East Shellbay Avenue, CMCH
Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Brooks Avenue, Swainton
Threats - Parkside Drive, CMCH
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
Oct. 5-11th
Melissa M. Lapworth, 28, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on October 6th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Theft and Eluding Officer.
Brian C. Ulrich, 42, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 6th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS under One Half Ounce, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Edna A. Magee, 54, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on October 6th by Patrolman Martino and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Dominic A. Catarcio, 32, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on October 7th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Distributing Prescription Legend Drugs, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe, Possession of Certain Prohibited Weapons, Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.
Rita Godwin, 51, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on October 8th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.