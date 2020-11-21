MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Oct. 5-11th, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 770 calls for service, averaging 110 per day. 

According to a release, during the week a total of 5 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, October 5, 2020:

MV Burglary - Mimosa Drive, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Peach Tree Road, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Peach Tree Road, Rio Grande

Theft - Arbutus Court, Goshen

Theft - Kimble Avenue, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Theft - Geneva Avenue, Del Haven

Burglary - King Street, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

MV Burglary - Kimble Avenue, Rio Grande

Tuesday, October 6, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Criminal Mischief - Dogwood Drive, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven

Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - East Secluded Lane, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, October 8, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Theft - East Main Street, Whitesboro

Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, Goshen

DWI - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Friday, October 9, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Weapons Offense - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Weapons Offense - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Forgery - South 9th Street, Del Haven

Fraud - Secluded Hollow Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Dias Creek

Saturday, October 10, 2020:

Harassment - Goshen Road, CMCH

Fraud - Pershing Avenue, Burleigh

Missing Person - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Threats - Shunpike Road, CMCH

Sunday, October 11, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Old Avalon Boulevard, Avalon Manor

Fire Call - East Shellbay Avenue, CMCH

Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Brooks Avenue, Swainton

Threats - Parkside Drive, CMCH

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

Oct. 5-11th

Melissa M. Lapworth, 28, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on October 6th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Theft and Eluding Officer.

Brian C. Ulrich, 42, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 6th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS under One Half Ounce, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Edna A. Magee, 54, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on October 6th by Patrolman Martino and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Dominic A. Catarcio, 32, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on October 7th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Distributing Prescription Legend Drugs, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe, Possession of Certain Prohibited Weapons, Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.

Rita Godwin, 51, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on October 8th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

