Pictured is Melissa Rocuba, the victim of a 2013 murder by husband Bruce Rocuba.

FELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The husband of a Cape May County native was arrested for her 2013 murder. Melissa Rocuba, née White, born and raised in the county and a graduate of Middle Township High School, died Aug. 10, 2013, from a gunshot to the head. She was 44. 

After nearly nine years, Bruno Rocuba, 56, was arrested in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, the morning of June 3. 

Rocuba is being charged with criminal homicide, as well as theft of property his wife had left to her daughters, totaling more than $100,000.  

The victim’s aunt, Margaret Elias, is a former resident of Court House. She told the Herald of the relief the family feels.  

“We’re so glad that God intervened,” Elias said. 

According to the criminal complaint a methodical collection of facts was jump-started in early 2022. After a series of interviews and the introduction of security footage, which had some limited audio, the entirety of the story came into focus. 

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the Herald, the couple fought for a half hour before Bruno Rocuba fired the weapon at his wife, hitting her in the head. She was unconscious for four days before her body succumbed to the injury and she died.  

“I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say. I don’t want to interfere with the case because I just want him to go to jail,” Elias said. 

Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty. 

