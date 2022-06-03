FELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The husband of a Cape May County native was arrested for her2013 murder.MelissaRocuba, née White, born and raised in the county and a graduate of Middle Township High School, died Aug. 10,2013,froma gunshot to the head. She was 44.
After nearly nine years,BrunoRocuba, 56, was arrestedin Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, the morning of June 3.
Rocubais being charged with criminal homicide,as well as theft of property his wife had left to herdaughters, totaling more than $100,000.
The victim’s aunt, Margaret Elias, is a former resident of Court House.She told the Herald of therelief the family feels.
“We’re so glad that God intervened,” Elias said.
According to the criminal complaint a methodical collection of facts was jump-started inearly2022. After a series of interviews and the introduction of security footage,which had some limited audio, the entirety of the story came into focus.
According to the criminal complaint obtained by the Herald, the couple foughtfor a half hour before BrunoRocubafiredtheweapon at his wife, hitting herinthe head. She was unconscious for four days before her body succumbed to the injury and she died.
“I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say. I don’t want to interfere with the case because I just want him to go to jail,” Elias said.
Any charges are merelyaccusations,and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.