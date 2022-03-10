PETRO DELMONICO MUG SHOT

OCEAN CITY - Police announced an arrest March 9 after an ATM full of cash was stolen from the boardwalk in the middle of the night last August. 
 
Petro Delmonico, of Reading, Penn., is charged with third-degree Burglary and third-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking charges and is currently in jail in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition, according to a police department Facebook post. 
 
Ocean City Police Department's Detective Bureau is investigating the incident, in the 900 block of the boardwalk, which occurred Aug. 26, 2021 in the early morning hours, according to the post.
 
Police said there are other suspects and ask for the public's help to solve the crime. Anyone with information can contact Det. Meloy at (609) 525-9129 or cmeloy@ocnj.us, the department said.
 
