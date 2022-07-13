Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 2.53.26 PM.png

RIO GRANDE – Police arrested Joseph Fontanez, 41, of Rio Grande July 11 on gun and drug charges, according to a release from the Middle Township Police Department. 

The search warrant was executed by Middle Township in conjunction with the county Prosecutor’s Office and the county SWAT team.

The search yielded a stolen AR-15 rifle with a loaded magazine, over two ounces of methamphetamine, 500 prescription pills, MDMA ecstasy, cocaine and over $2,000. Police also say they found weighing and packaging tools typical of drug dealers.

Fontanez is charged with the following: certain person not to possess a firearm, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during a controlled dangerous substance offense, seven counts of possessing a controlled dangerous substance, six counts of distributing a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fontanez is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

